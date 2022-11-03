MLB Gold Glove Winners 2022: Who were the top fielders at each position this season?

Before Game 3 of the World Series last night, the winners of the 2022 Gold Glove Awards were announced on "Baseball Tonight," with a record 14 first-time recipients. The old record of 11 first-time winners was set in 1958 and later tied in 2020.

The award is handed out to individuals deemed to be the best defensive player at each position. Since its establishment in 1957, the Gold Glove Award has been one of MLB's most coveted awards, especially for those players who shine without the bat in their hands.

As legendary football coach Paul “Bear” Bryant famously said, “Offense sells tickets. Defense wins championships.” While strikeouts and home runs get most of the attention from baseball fans, an incredibly talented defender can be the difference between a win or a loss.

Here is a complete list of the 2022 defensive superstars

2022 Gold Glove Award Winners

American League

Catcher: Jose Trevino, Yankees

Trevino became only the third catcher in New York Yankees history to win the award after leading all catchers with 21 defensive runs saved (DRS).

First Base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Vladdy became the first-ever position player to win the award at first base in franchise history. This is his first Gold Glove Award thanks to a career-high 3 DRS.

Second Base: Andrés Giménez, Guardians

Gimenez enjoyed a huge breakout season for the Guardians, helping lead Cleveland to the ALDS. The 24-year-old posted a DRS of 16, leading all second basemen in the American League.

Third Base: Ramón Urías, Orioles

Urias joins Manny Machado and Brooks Robinson as the only Baltimore Orioles third basemen to win the award. He joins all those mentioned above in winning his first career Gold Glove Award after leading all AL third basemen with 14 DRS.

Shortstop: Jeremy Pena, Astros

One of the biggest surprises of the 2022 season was the emergence of Jeremy Pena for the Houston Astros. The rookie not only played for the World Series, but was also named the ALCS MVP. He finished the season tied with Miguel Rojas of the Miami Marlins with 15 DRS among all MLB shortstops.

Left Field: Steven Kwan, Guardians

No one suspected the level of success the 2022 Cleveland Guardians reached. Elite defense helped the Guardians reach the ALDS. Kwan led all MLB left fielders with 21 DRS.

Center Field: Myles Straw, Guardians

Another key piece in the outfield for the Guardians was Myles Straw, who secured his first career Gold Glove Award. Straw led all MLB center fielders with an ultimate zone rating of 8.0.

Right Field: Kyle Tucker, Astros

The star outfielder led AL right fielders with 13 DRS. Tucker joined only Michael Bourn and Cesar Cedeno as the only Houston outfielders to win the award. It remains to be seen, but Tucker may also add a World Series title to his 2022 resume.

Pitcher: Shane Bieber, Guardians

Shane Bieber's trophy case continues to grow as the star pitcher adds a Gold Glove Award to his Cy Young Award (2020), and All-Star Game MVP (2019). He was the first Guardians pitcher to win the award.

Utility player: DJ LeMahieu, Yankees

While this is the fourth time he has won the award in his career, he is now the very first winner of the AL Utility Player Gold Glove Award. History has been made.

National League

Catcher: J.T. Realmuto, Phillies

The 31-year-old catcher secured his 2nd career Gold Glove after leading all National League catchers with 11 DRS. He was the first Phillies player to win the award since Jimmy Rollins in 2012.

First Base: Christian Walker, Diamondbacks

Another first-time winner, Christian Walker, became the second first baseman in Arizona history to win the prestigious award, the other being potential NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt.

Second Base: Brendan Rodgers, Rockies

Not only did Rodgers lead all MLB second basemen with 22 DRS, he also finished second amongst every player in the MLB in that stat. Rodgers was the only Colorado player to win the award this season.

Third Base: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

For the 10th time in his career, Nolan Arenado remains the defensive king at third base. He is now tied with Phillies legend Mike Schmidt for second all-time in the National League Gold Glove Awards for third base.

"Rare air for Nolan Arenado @Cardinals" - FOX Sports: MLB

Shortstop: Dansby Swanson, Braves

It's been quite the season for Dansby Swanson, who not only secured his first career Gold Glove Award, but was also selected to the All-Star team for the first time as well. It's not a bad season to be entering free agency.

Left Field: Ian Happ, Cubs

Ian Happ became the fourth Chicago Cubs outfielder in history to win the award. This is the first time Happ has won the Gold Glove Award.

Center Field: Trent Grisham, Padres

Grisham recorded 17 Outs Above Average in the regular season, helping the 26-year-old win his second Gold Glove Award. He is the only San Diego Padre to win the award since Chase Headley in 2012.

Right Field: Mookie Betts, Dodgers

Betts led all MLB right fielders with 15 DRS, securing the sixth Gold Glove of his career. He continues to prove that he is one of the best all-round players in the MLB.

Pitcher: Max Fried, Braves

Max Fried secured himself the award for the third consecutive year. Fried is following in the footsteps of former Braves pitch Greg Maddux, whose 18 Gold Glove Awards are the most in MLB history.

Utility Player: Brendan Donovan, Cardinals

Donovan joined LeMahieu as the first player in their respective leagues to win the new utility award. Couple that with the fact that he accomplished this feat in his rookie season, and it's safe to say that Donovan's career is starting off on the right foot.

