MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | April 11, 2024

The MLB Immaculate Grid's latest edition threw a curveball to ardent baseball fans waiting patiently for the daily internet puzzle game. We have got all the answers covered for today's edition of the popular game.

Which player has played for the San Francisco Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates?

One of the greatest sluggers to have played the game, Barry Bonds, is the most famous name to have played for both teams. The seven-time MVP started his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates before moving to the Giants.

Which player has played for the San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers?

Former NLCS MVP Will Clark is the most popular name among the players for this query. The six-time All-Star started his MLB journey with the Giants, where he enjoyed the best time of his career, before moving to the Rangers.

Which player played for the San Francisco Giants only?

Former MVP and Rookie of the Year Buster Posey is the most obvious pick for this particular puzzle. The former Giants fan-favorite helped the team to three World Series titles during his famed MLB tenure.

Which player has played for the San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates?

Former All-Star outfielder Brian Giles is the most popular pick among the players for this query. Hall of Famer Rich Gossage is the most popular name to have played for both teams.

Which player has played for the San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers?

Five-time All-Star Yu Darvish is one of the biggest Japanese stars playing in the league apart from Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani. The veteran pitcher started his MLB career with the Texas Rangers and is currently part of the Padres team.

Which player played for the San Diego Padres only?

First-ballot Hall of Famer and revered Padres figure Tony Gwynn is arguably the best name for this puzzle. The 15-time All-Star repped the Padres uniform for nearly two decades after his MLB debut in 1982.

Which Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher has 2000+ career strikeouts?

Former Pittsburgh Pirates ace and reigning Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole makes this list for his impeccable achievements. The New York Yankees star accomplished this feat during his Cy Young-winning campaign in 2023.

Which Texas Rangers pitcher has 2000+ career strikeouts?

Pitching royalty and first-ballot Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan is one of the most names to have repped the Texas Rangers uniform. The eight-time All-Star played for the Rangers in the latter part of his illustrious 27-year-long career.

