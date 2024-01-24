MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | January 24, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features several unique prompts that are sure to give trivia enthusiasts a tough time. It can always be a challenge to remember who played for which teams, but they also add positional and statistical analysis, too. They did today, but we've got you covered.

Which players played for the Cubs and Brewers?

Jim Edmonds played for the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers. He is joined by Daniel Norris, Jonathan Villar, Zach Davies, Aramis Ramirez, Eric Young Sr. and Jonathan Lucroy.

Which Cubs played third base?

Kris Bryant played third base for the Cubs

Kris Bryant played third base for the Cubs. This is also true of Matt Duffy, Javier Baez, Ernie Banks, Cap Anson, Ryne Sandberg, Anthony Rizzo and Ian Happ.

Which Cubs have had a 6 WAR season?

Kris Bryant recorded a 6 WAR season for the Cubs. So did Ryne Sandberg, Javier Baez, Greg Maddux, Anthony Rizzo, Sammy Sosa, Derrek Lee and Fergie Jenkins.

Which players played for the Red Sox and Brewers?

Cecil Cooper played for the Boston Red Sox and Brewers. This is also true of Danny Darwin, Pablo Reyes, Raimel Tapia, Hunter Renfroe, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Brock Holt.

Which Red Sox played third base?

Justin Turner played third base for the Red Sox. So did Rafael Devers, Carl Yastrzemski, Wade Boggs, Xander Bogaerts, Bobby Dalbec, Christian Arroyo and Travis Shaw.

Which Red Sox had a 6 WAR season?

Mookie Betts had a 6 WAR season for the Red Sox. He is joined by Adrian Beltre, Josh Beckett, Roger Clemens, Pedro Martinez, Carlton Fisk, Adrian Gonzalez and JD Martinez.

Which players played for Astros and Brewers?

Zack Greinke played for both the Houston Astros and Brewers, as has Don Sutton, Mauricio Dubon, Derek Fisher and Wade Miley. Josh Hader hasn't officially played for the Astros yet, so he doesn't count.

Which Astros have played third base?

Alex Bregman played third base for the Astros. He is joined by Jim Wynn, Brad Ausmus, Yuli Gurriel, Mauricio Dubon, Marwin Gonzalez, Abraham Toro and Jed Lowrie.

Which Astros have had a 6 WAR season?

Jose Altuve had a 6 WAR season for the Astros. So did Jeff Bagwell, Lance Berkman, Roger Clemens, Roy Oswalt, Andy Pettitte, Dallas Keuchel, Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander.

