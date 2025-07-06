MLB insider argues why Shohei Ohtani should embrace a full starter role for Dodgers and pitch deeper into games

Having played only as a DH in his first season for the Dodgers, while rehabbing from Tommy John Surgery he underwent in 2023, Shohei Ohtani has finally made his much-anticipated return to the mound this year.

So far, the Japanese superstar has only been used as an "opener" by his team, pitching only the first inning or two innings of the game. He has performed well in that role, boasting a 1.50 ERA.

Many would argue that it is the perfect role for Ohtani. His prowess on the mound keeps the opposing team scoreless at the start of the game, after which he can focus fully on his hitting.

Insider Jon Heyman, however, wants to see Ohtani pitch longer into games.

"I want to see this guy pitching real games," Heyman said on Saturday's edition of MLB Now. "We get it, he won the MVP last year as a DH, but the two years in Anaheim when he won the MVP, he threw 130 innings and 132 innings. ...

"This guy is a phenomenon. I also don't think that's great for the team that it's going to be a bullpen game every five days."

Former big leaguer makes counter-argument, raises concern about fatigue and subsequent injury if Shohei Ohtani pitches 'too much'

With the quality that Shohei Ohtani has shown on the mound throughout his career, many, like Jon Heyman, believe he can offer much more to his team from a pitching standpoint.

Former big leaguer Ryan Spilborghs, however, argued whether the risk of potential injury due to the additional load on his body is worth it for the Dodgers in the long run, given how much of an important role Ohtani plays for his team at the plate.

"Last year, he had a 1.036 OPS, this year he has a 1.073," Spilborghs said on MLB Network Radio in May. "Those numbers are only going to go down once he starts pitching. [In terms of] The production level for them (Dodgers), Ohtani, Betts, Freeman [and] Will Smith [are] kind of carrying [all] the load.

"If I'm really thinking about it, with Ohtani [given] 10 starts at the most, I worry any sort of soft tissue injury like an oblique [may occur]. It's not worth it, with the offensive stuff he's putting on."

Ohtani, who is leading the NL for home runs with 30 dingers, is enjoying another fantastic offensive season and will surely be crucial to the Dodgers' success in the postseason.

Fans will be hoping Dave Roberts and his coaching staff can formulate the perfect plan to keep the Japanese superstar fit for the entirety of the year.

