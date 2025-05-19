MLB insider names Kyle Finnegan, Ryan Helsley and 4 pitchers as Phillies’ top bullpen targets amid Jose Alvarado suspension

The Philadelphia Phillies were dealt a significant blow on Sunday, as closer Jose Alvarado picked up an 80-game suspension after testing positive for exogenous tesosterone, a performance-enhancing drug.

Alvarado' suspension is extremely worrying news for the Phillies - second in the NL East - as they bid to go toe-to-toe with the New York Mets for top spot in the division. Even more of a problem, though, is that Alvarado will be barred from participating in the playoffs.

Talking about potential options the Phillies could consider to replace the Venezuelan, insider Chris Rose tweeted:

"Jose Alvarado's suspension makes him ineligible for the postseason, so what does Dave Dombrowski do? We had heard rumors he was already looking for bullpen help very early in the season, so now he needs to fill another arm of a really dependable guy who has postseason experience.

"What do the Phillies do? We know that Mike Rizzo's going to get a call (for Kyle Finnegan). Here's some other names that I think you have to listen to. Ryan Helsley, we know that his name's been rumored out there because he' a free agent at the end of the season."

He continued:

"If you (St. Louis Cardinals) continue on the hot streak, obviously that's not going to happen. But, if you get cold and you fall a little bit further back of the Cubs, then maybe entertain the offer. Mason Miller's a really interesting one.

"Couple of other names I've been keeping an eye on, (Trevor) Megill up in Milwaukee. Pete Fairbanks of Tampa Bay, he's a guy that's got a very affordable team option next year of $7 million. Finally, Emmanuel Clase, under team control for a few more years, I think Cleveland would give him up for the right pieces," Rose added.

Bryce Harper shares take on Jose Alvarado's suspension

Shortly after Jose Alvarado's suspension was announced, Phillies superstar Bryce Harper had his say on his teammate's "tough" situation.

"Absolutely tough situation. Don't know too much about it. Obviously, he (Jose Alvarado) took something he wasn't supposed to, got suspended. We gotta turn the page as quick as possible. It's a big loss for us and our bullpen.

(Alvarado was) one of our top arms down there. Just gotta go forward and not really worry about it," Bryce Harper told reporters on Sunday.

As the trade deadline inches closer, Phillies fans will hope that their front office can shortlist a candidate to replace Jose Alvarado in the bullpen.

