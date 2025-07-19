  • home icon
  • MLB insider names Paul Skenes’ teammate as Plan B for Yankees amid Eugenio Suarez uncertainty

MLB insider names Paul Skenes' teammate as Plan B for Yankees amid Eugenio Suarez uncertainty

By Raghav Mehta
Published Jul 19, 2025 18:01 GMT
Paul Skenes (L), Eugenio Suarez (R) (Images from - Getty)
Paul Skenes (L), Eugenio Suarez (R) (image credits: getty)

The New York Yankees, who are second in the AL East, have work to do to make sure the division title stays in the Bronx. With the trade deadline coming up, fans are hoping the front office makes some quality additions that could prove useful to their season goals.

Looking to improve third base, Arizona infielder Eugenio Suarez may end up in New York by the end of the month. With the D-backs far behind in the NL West and wild card, it makes selling some of their assets a logical step for the team.

However, there is still no guarantee that the move would push through. MLB insider Joel Sherman proposed that the Yankees should also look at Pittsburgh's Ke'Bryan Hayes. He could be a fallback option should things go south in the negotiations with Arizona.

"I think they (Yankees) should do what they can to try to get (Eugenio) Suarez," Sherman said on Friday, via "The Show." "He so obviously fits their needs is Ke'Bryan Hayes. I see a Scott Brosius there. First of all, (by getting Hayes in) I know I lock down the defense.
"He's as good a defensive third baseman as you will find. I think if Hayes moved someplace else (out of Pittsburgh), you'd get more (value for him) because you'd say 'Hey, hit .240 and play the hell out of defense.'"
With the Pirates at the bottom of NL Central, and expected to be sellers at the deadline, it makes this potential trade easier to pull of.

Why are the Yankees pushing hard for Eugenio Suarez?

Much of the criticism surrounding Oswald Peraza is that even though he is an excellent defender, his hitting leaves much to be desired.

Although someone like Ke'Bryan Hayes would likely be a significant upgrade, he is similar in terms of player profiles.

Kansas City Royals v Arizona Diamondbacks - Source: Getty
Kansas City Royals v Arizona Diamondbacks - Source: Getty

Eugenio Suarez, who has 31 home runs and 78 RBIs this season, better represents the kind of upgrade the Yankees are craving for at the hot corner.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

