MLB insider points to X-factor limiting Josh Naylor from huge free agency deal but notes what works in the Mariners star's favor

Since joining the Seattle Mariners ahead of the trade deadline, first baseman Josh Naylor has certainly wasted no time in endearing himself to his new fans. In his time at T-Mobile Park so far, Naylor has been batting .266, with 42 hits, 8 homers, 26 RBIs and 26 runs scored.
Looking at how well the Canadian has fit in since the trade, and considering the fact that the Mariners have no long-term replacements at first base, offering soon-to-be free agent Josh Naylor an extension certainly seems to be in Seattle's best interest.
Naturally, there has been much speculation about what the length and value of Naylor's next contract might look like. On Tuesday's episode of "Brock & Salk", insider Jeff Passan offered his two cents on the matter.
While sharing his thoughts, Passan claimed one key factor might prevent Naylor from getting an extremely lucrative deal.
"This is a tough one. Here's why it's tough, first baseman don't get paid in free agency. That's just a reality at this point. First baseman do not get paid."
He then spoke about some of Naylor's qualities that work in his favor.
"I think one good thing that Josh Naylor has going for him is his age. I love Naylor's lack of strikeouts, the bat-to-ball [skills], the ability to drive in runs," Passan said [9:24]
Josh Naylor speaks about playing at T-Mobile Park, commends "awesome" Mariners fans
As his production since making the move to Seattle indicates, T-Mobile Park is a venue that Josh Naylor definitely enjoys playing at. Speaking to insider Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, the first baseman shared how playing at the Mariners' ballpark is something he has enjoyed throughout his career.
"I feel comfortable everywhere, to be honest. But I just really enjoy playing here,” Naylor said. “Coming here as an opponent, I thought it was a super cool stadium. The fans were always electric. And I think you see [the ball] well here, personally.”
Further, Naylor spoke about Mariners fans, commending them for the love they have shown him since he joined.
“I don’t really look around at the crowd like that during the game,” Naylor added. “I’m kind of just locked in on the moment. But it's super cool. The fans here are awesome.”
With only two weeks of the regular season to go, Naylor and the Mariners are on the verge of winning the AL West for the first time since 2001, and making the playoffs for only the third time this century.