MLB insider gives his take on why Aaron Judge, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts-type players make Yankees, Dodgers great

MLB insider JP Morosi feels the intense pressure that comes with playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees drives players like Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Aaron Judge to the pinnacle of the sport. Morosi feels such elite players work harder than others, which sets them apart from the rest.

Ad

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees are two of the most storied and successful franchises in MLB, with 12 World Series meetings between them. Dodgers superstars Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman have multiple World Series titles, while Yankees captain Aaron Judge is widely considered to be the best hitter in the game with three 50 home-run seasons.

Morosi, a veteran columnist for MLB.com, offered his perspective on what makes players like Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Aaron Judge the top superstars of the MLB, on The Seattle Sport podcast (From 10:10).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

"I'm fortunate in the job that I have to spend some time around the Dodgers and spend some time with the Yankees. I know if I'm at Dodger Stadium, if I want to say hi to Mookie or Freddie, I get outside at 3 o'clock in the afternoon, maybe 2:30; they're out there doing early work. That's why they are who they are," Morosi said. "Aaron Judge is a worker."

Ad

"You go down the list of teams that are there every year; they have guys who work," he added.

Mookie Betts won his third World Series ring this year, his second with the Los Angeles Dodgers, while Freddie Freeman had won one with the Atlanta Braves. Meanwhile, Aaron Judge claimed his second American League MVP honor last year.

"I just feel so prepared now": Mookie Betts on playing shortstop for the Dodgers

Mookie Betts is set to start at shortstop for the Dodgers this season (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced that Mookie Betts will be their starting shortstop on Opening Day, as he was at the start of the previous season.

Ad

He was drafted out of high school as a shortstop by the Boston Red Sox, but he has primarily played in right field during his major league career, winning five Gold Gloves in that position.

Nevertheless, Betts feels up for the challenge and thinks he's in better shape to switch to the infield this year.

"I just feel so prepared now," Betts said. "I can go home and sleep and not stare at video all day trying to figure things out. I’m giving it my all so I can lay my head down at night knowing that my work prepared me for any balls coming my way."

The eight-time All-Star moved back to his natural position in the outfield after a couple of months on the IL last year. Betts eventually picked up a Silver Slugger Award for the utility role at the end of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback