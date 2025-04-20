MLB insider shuts down fan’s claim of rift between Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto

After signing a massive 15-year, $765 million deal, Juan Soto's arrival in Queens had Mets fans eager to see how he would gel with his new teammates and the kind of partnership he would form with fellow hitter Francisco Lindor.

So far, both have enjoyed decent campaigns, with Soto batting .240 with three home runs and nine RBIs, while Lindor has a .250 batting average, along with two home runs and eight RBIs.

The second of Lindor's home runs this season decided Saturday's game in his team's favor, as the Puerto Rican hit a towering blast in the bottom of the ninth to walk it off, cuing celebrations in the Mets' dugout.

One fan speculates there may be tension between Lindor and Soto, citing Soto's reaction to Lindor's game-winning moment. On Sunday, the fan shared his analysis, along with a clip on X.

Calling out the fan for seemingly exaggerating the situation and jumping to negative conclusions, insider Mike Rodriguez posted a strongly worded reply.

"What stupid conclusions and even call yourself a #Mets fan if you are really a Mets fan it's a shame and embarrassment that they have fans like you 🤦🏽‍♂️" Rodriguez wrote

Pete Alonso talks about how Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor help him play better and improve the team

Despite the hype surrounding Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor heading into the new season, first baseman Pete Alonso has arguably been the Mets' best hitter this season.

However, according to Alonso's own admissions, that is not without plenty of help from the aforementioned duo.

"I mean, it's great [playing with Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor]. Guys on base who create traffice mean that there are more opportunities to score runs. So having Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, and anybody else who decides to have a good knack of getting on base is great. I mean, the more base runners the better." Alonso said on Monday, April 14, via SNY

As the Mets look to challenge for both the NL East and the World Series in 2025, fans will hope Soto, Lindor and Alonso can continue to lead their teammates from the front.

