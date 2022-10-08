MLB Playoff Schedule as of Today: Saturday, October 8, 2022

The MLB Wild Card is well underway, but the excitement is just beginning as the playoff schedule guarantees a jam-packed weekend of baseball. Saturday will see the playoffs continue, with four more games on the calendar.

The Wild Card will continue with Game 2 of each series, including the Cleveland Guardians vs. the Tampa Bay Rays, the Philadelphia Phillies vs. the St. Louis Cardinals, the Toronto Blue Jays vs. the Seattle Mariners, and the New York Mets vs. the San Diego Padres.

Playoff baseball is back, and here is what you can look forward to today.

Rays and Guardians kick-off day 2 of the MLB Playoff Schedule

The second day of the Wild Card Round will take place at 12:07 pm EDT. It will see the Tampa Bay Rays look to avoid elimination in Cleveland. The Guardians walked away with a closely contested 2-1 victory in Game 1, thanks to a magnificent performance by star pitcher Shane Bieber.

"Shane Bieber, Wicked 85mph Slider." - Rob Friedman

The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and will be available for streaming on ESPN+ and MLB.TV.

The Toronto Blue Jays will look to bounce back in Game 2

The second game of Saturday's playoff schedule will see the Toronto Blue Jays look to even the series with the Seattle Mariners at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. After a dominating start by Mariners' pitcher Luis Castillo, former Blue Jay Robbie Ray will look to close out the series against his former team. Right-handed pitcher Kevin Gausman will be pitching for the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays' batters will need to show some sort of life if they want to keep their World Series hopes alive, as the team was held off the scoreboard in Game 1's 4-0 defeat.

"3 batters in and the Mariners have a lead! #WildCard" - MLB

The game will be broadcast on ESPN starting at 4:07 pm EDT.

Can the New York Mets survive Game 2?

The third game on Saturday's Playoff Schedule will be closely monitored by New York Mets fans as the team will look to avoid an early exit from the postseason. After a dominating 7-1 performance in Game 1 by the Friars, the Mets will play host to San Diego again and will try to avoid a series sweep.

"The Padres aren't messing around!" - MLB

The opening pitch is set for 7:37 pm EDT and will be broadcast on ESPN, as well as streamed on MLB.TV.

Cardinals and Phillies close out Saturday's Playoff Schedule

After manufacturing a shocking comeback in the ninth inning, the Philadelphia Phillies will look to end the Cardinals' season in St. Louis. The Cards held a 2-0 lead entering the ninth inning before eventually collapsing in spectacular fashion, losing 6-3.

"Jimmy Cigs!!!!" - Philadelphia Phillies

The second game of the series is scheduled to begin at 8:37 pm EDT and will be broadcast on ESPN2 and streamed nationwide on MLB TV.

