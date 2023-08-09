MLB Postseason Schedule 2023: How to watch, World Series dates, TV and streaming details

The MLB Postseason Schedule for 2023 has just been announced. For fans of top teams like the Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays, it might be a good time to peek ahead and see when your teams might be playing.

Even though the MLB Postseason Schedule doesn't start for about two months, it's always good to know what's coming. Teams fighting for a Wild Card slot will need to know when they might play and so on. Here's the full schedule.

The full MLB Postseason Schedule 2023

Here is the 2023 MLB Wild Card schedule:

Tuesday, Oct. 3

AL Wild Card A, Game 1, ESPN Platforms

AL Wild Card B, Game 1, ESPN Platforms

NL Wild Card A, Game 1, ESPN Platforms

NL Wild Card B, Game 1, ESPN Platforms

Wednesday, Oct. 4

AL Wild Card A, Game 2, ESPN Platforms

AL Wild Card B, Game 2, ESPN Platforms

NL Wild Card A, Game 2, ESPN Platforms

NL Wild Card B, Game 2, ESPN Platforms

Thursday, Oct. 5

AL Wild Card A, Game 3 (if necessary), ESPN Platforms

AL Wild Card B, Game 3 (if necessary), ESPN Platforms

NL Wild Card A, Game 3 (if necessary), ESPN Platforms

NL Wild Card B, Game 3 (if necessary), ESPN Platforms

The Division Series will look like this:

Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS A, Game 1, FOX/FS1

ALDS B, Game 1, FOX/FS1

NLDS A, Game 1, TBS

NLDS B, Game 1, TBS

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS A, Game 2, FOX/FS1

ALDS B, Game 2, FOX/FS1

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS A, Game 2, TBS

NLDS B, Game 2, TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS A, Game 3, FOX/FS1

ALDS B, Game 3, FOX/FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS A, Game 3, TBS

NLDS B, Game 3, TBS

ALDS A, Game 4 (if necessary), FOX/FS1

ALDS B, Game 4 (if necessary), FOX/FS1

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS A, Game 4 (if necessary), TBS

NLDS B, Game 4 (if necessary), TBS

Friday, Oct. 13

ALDS A, Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FS1

ALDS B, Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FS1

Saturday, Oct. 14

NLDS A, Game 5 (if necessary), TBS

NLDS B, Game 5 (if necessary), TBS

Here's the schedule for both the NLCS and ALCS:

Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1, FOX/FS1

Monday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 1, TBS

ALCS Game 2, FOX/FS1

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2, TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3, FOX/FS1

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3, TBS

ALCS Game 4, FOX/FS1

Friday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 4, TBS

ALCS Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FS1

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5 (if necessary), TBS

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6 (if necessary), FOX/FS1

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6 (if necessary), TBS

ALCS Game 7 (if necessary), FOX/FS1

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7 (if necessary), TBS

The LCS MLB Postseason Schedule is set

Finally, here is what the World Series schedule for the MLB postseason schedule is:

Friday, Oct. 27

Game 1, FOX

Saturday, Oct. 28

Game 2, FOX

Monday, Oct. 30

Game 3, FOX

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Game 4, FOX

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Game 5 (if necessary), FOX

Friday, Nov. 3

Game 6 (if necessary), FOX

Saturday, Nov. 4

Game 7 (if necessary), FOX

Please note that the MLB Postseason Schedule dates are fixed. If, for example, the ALCS and NLCS both end in a sweep, the World Series does not get pushed up.