MLB Postseason Schedule 2023: How to watch, World Series dates, TV and streaming details

The MLB Postseason Schedule for 2023 has just been announced. For fans of top teams like the Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays, it might be a good time to peek ahead and see when your teams might be playing.
Even though the MLB Postseason Schedule doesn't start for about two months, it's always good to know what's coming. Teams fighting for a Wild Card slot will need to know when they might play and so on. Here's the full schedule.
The full MLB Postseason Schedule 2023
Here is the 2023 MLB Wild Card schedule:
- Tuesday, Oct. 3
- AL Wild Card A, Game 1, ESPN Platforms
- AL Wild Card B, Game 1, ESPN Platforms
- NL Wild Card A, Game 1, ESPN Platforms
- NL Wild Card B, Game 1, ESPN Platforms
- Wednesday, Oct. 4
- AL Wild Card A, Game 2, ESPN Platforms
- AL Wild Card B, Game 2, ESPN Platforms
- NL Wild Card A, Game 2, ESPN Platforms
- NL Wild Card B, Game 2, ESPN Platforms
- Thursday, Oct. 5
- AL Wild Card A, Game 3 (if necessary), ESPN Platforms
- AL Wild Card B, Game 3 (if necessary), ESPN Platforms
- NL Wild Card A, Game 3 (if necessary), ESPN Platforms
- NL Wild Card B, Game 3 (if necessary), ESPN Platforms
The Division Series will look like this:
- Saturday, Oct. 7
- ALDS A, Game 1, FOX/FS1
- ALDS B, Game 1, FOX/FS1
- NLDS A, Game 1, TBS
- NLDS B, Game 1, TBS
- Sunday, Oct. 8
- ALDS A, Game 2, FOX/FS1
- ALDS B, Game 2, FOX/FS1
- Monday, Oct. 9
- NLDS A, Game 2, TBS
- NLDS B, Game 2, TBS
- Tuesday, Oct. 10
- ALDS A, Game 3, FOX/FS1
- ALDS B, Game 3, FOX/FS1
- Wednesday, Oct. 11
- NLDS A, Game 3, TBS
- NLDS B, Game 3, TBS
- ALDS A, Game 4 (if necessary), FOX/FS1
- ALDS B, Game 4 (if necessary), FOX/FS1
- Thursday, Oct. 12
- NLDS A, Game 4 (if necessary), TBS
- NLDS B, Game 4 (if necessary), TBS
- Friday, Oct. 13
- ALDS A, Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FS1
- ALDS B, Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FS1
- Saturday, Oct. 14
- NLDS A, Game 5 (if necessary), TBS
- NLDS B, Game 5 (if necessary), TBS
Here's the schedule for both the NLCS and ALCS:
- Sunday, Oct. 15
- ALCS Game 1, FOX/FS1
- Monday, Oct. 16
- NLCS Game 1, TBS
- ALCS Game 2, FOX/FS1
- Tuesday, Oct. 17
- NLCS Game 2, TBS
- Wednesday, Oct. 18
- ALCS Game 3, FOX/FS1
- Thursday, Oct. 19
- NLCS Game 3, TBS
- ALCS Game 4, FOX/FS1
- Friday, Oct. 20
- NLCS Game 4, TBS
- ALCS Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FS1
- Saturday, Oct. 21
- NLCS Game 5 (if necessary), TBS
- Sunday, Oct. 22
- ALCS Game 6 (if necessary), FOX/FS1
- Monday, Oct. 23
- NLCS Game 6 (if necessary), TBS
- ALCS Game 7 (if necessary), FOX/FS1
- Tuesday, Oct. 24
- NLCS Game 7 (if necessary), TBS
Finally, here is what the World Series schedule for the MLB postseason schedule is:
- Friday, Oct. 27
- Game 1, FOX
- Saturday, Oct. 28
- Game 2, FOX
- Monday, Oct. 30
- Game 3, FOX
- Tuesday, Oct. 31
- Game 4, FOX
- Wednesday, Nov. 1
- Game 5 (if necessary), FOX
- Friday, Nov. 3
- Game 6 (if necessary), FOX
- Saturday, Nov. 4
- Game 7 (if necessary), FOX
Please note that the MLB Postseason Schedule dates are fixed. If, for example, the ALCS and NLCS both end in a sweep, the World Series does not get pushed up.