MLB releases 2022 All-Star replacement list for Bryce Harper, Yordan Alvarez, and Josh Hader

This afternoon, the MLB announced three replacement players for the All-Star Game. Bryce Harper, Yordan Alvarez, and Josh Hader will all be unable to participate due to either injuries or personal reasons.

Here are the three replacements for the Midsummer Classic in Los Angeles.

Both Bryce Harper and Yordan Alvarez will miss the MLB All-Star Game due to injuries suffered. Josh Hader will miss the game as he is on the berreavemant list.

Breaking down each of the three MLB All-Star replacements

Carlos Rodon pitches during a San Francisco Giants v San Diego Padres game.

Every year, the MLB All-Star Game has replacements for a variety of reasons. Sometimes a player opts out or suffers an injury. Having three replacements this year is nothing new. Each of the three replacement players are having breakout seasons. Let's break down of each player's 2022 campaigns.

Carlos Rodon, San Francisco Giants SP

Carlos Rodon is in the first season with the new team he signed with this off-season, the San Francisco Giants. Rodon is among the league leaders in strikeouts and has a solid ERA of 2.70. Coming into today, Rodon is 8-5 with a 2.70 ERA , 124 strikeouts, and a 3.2 WAR.

In his most recent start, Rodon tossed a complete game against the San Diego Padres, striking out 12 batters.

Garrett Cooper, Miami Marlins 1B

Garrett Cooper bats during a Pittsburgh Pirates v Miami Marlins game.

Garrett Cooper is probably the most surprising pick out of the three, but is nonetheless deserving of a spot in the game. Cooper is batting .299 with seven home runs and 40 runs batted in.

This will be Cooper's first All-Star appearance and will surely be something he will never forget.

J.D. Martinez, Boston Red Sox DH

J.D. Martinez bats during a Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays game.

J.D. Martinez is set to appear in his fifth All-Star Game and his fourth as a member of the Boston Red Sox. Martinez is off to another great offensive season. Coming into the day, Martinez is batting .313 with nine home runs and 38 runs batted in. Martinez has 29 doubles, which leads the American League.

It is tough to lose three star players due to injuries or personal reasons, but each of the three replacements are more than worthy of an appearance.

