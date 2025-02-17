MLB Rumors: $4.5B AL East team linked to possible trade for Padres ace Dylan Cease

It has been an extremely busy offseason for the Boston Red Sox, and they are set to look like a new team in 2025. Even after signing third baseman Alex Bregman, one Red Sox writer believes the team is exploring a trade for San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease.

Ad

Dylan Cease has been one of the best starting pitchers in baseball in recent seasons. According to Sean McAdam of MassLive.com, the Red Sox have been in contact with the Padres about a potential trade.

Boston Sports Gordo shared the report on X, crediting McAdam for the information.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Red Sox have been in touch with the San Diego Padres about SP Dylan Cease, according to @Sean_McAdam" -@BOSSportsGordo posted on "X"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Padres have made it known they are open to trading talent this offseason but only if they receive the right offer. Cease has been the subject of multiple trade rumors, but it remains unclear if the Red Sox have enough assets to finalize a deal.

The Boston Red Sox, valued at $4.5 billion according to Statista, will have to put together an appealing trade package to acquire him from San Diego.

Ad

Dylan Cease drawing interest from Chicago Cubs, says MLB insider

Dylan Cease spent the first part of his career with the Chicago White Sox before being traded to the San Diego Padres. Now, one MLB insider believes he could eventually return to Chicago — but this time pitching for the Chicago Cubs.

Speaking on the "North Side Territory" podcast, MLB insider Sahadev Sharma suggested that while the Cubs are interested in Cease, they may not have the necessary prospects to make a deal happen.

Ad

"I think there's interest from the Cubs, I'm not sure if it's super aggressive, it doesn't sound like it's really aggressive or they are on the verge of anything," Sharma said. "Dylan Cease is going to cost too much in my opinion."

Expand Tweet

Dylan Cease is currently preparing for the 2025 season with the Padres, but given the ongoing trade speculation, he could find himself in a new uniform before opening day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback