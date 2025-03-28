MLB sportscaster likens Shohei Ohtani's calm demeanor to $550 million tennis great

Shohei Ohtani continues his dominance in the MLB without seemmingly breaking a sweat, which has earned him comparisons with tennis great Roger Federer.

The 30-year-old blasted his second home run of the 2025 season to help the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday. While he continues to put up unbelievable numbers, what's more impressive is the ease with which he does it.

Many Japanese players have become global stars in the MLB history. However, none of them have done it like Shohei Ohtani, who has become even bigger than the game in many parts of the world. Having made his mark in six years with the Los Angeles Angels, he has reached a whole new level since moving across town to the Dodgers.

Coming off a record-breaking season while recovering from shoulder surgery last year, there's no limit to what he might achieve as he starts the 2025 season fully fit.

On The Rich Eisen Show, sportscaster Harrold Reynolds compared Ohtani with Roger Federer - who has a net worth of $550 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth) - as the only two athletes who can do unbelievable things without breaking a sweat (from 4:00).

"The thing about him too is the ease with which he does everything. You know the only other athlete I've ever seen who does everything eye-popping with such ease and never sweats is Roger Federed in tennis.

"It's just like (a) can anybody beat him and (b) make him sweat if you can't beat him, you know what I mean? Just like, make him struggle, make him look pedestrian. I think that's where we're at with Ohtani right now."

Hacing retired from the game in 2022, Roger Federer remains one of the greatest tennis players ever. Over the years, he built a reputation for his calm demanor during the biggest of games, and Shohei Ohtani has shown a similar trait. The Japanese star has several years before retirement, and there's no limit to what he could achieve before that.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirms Shohei Ohtani will have a bullpen session on Saturday

The Los Angeles Dodgers have added several potent arms to their pitching over the offseason in Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki and Tanner Scott.

However, the most anticipated pitcher in their roster is Shohei Ohtani, who has recovered from a shoulder surgery and is expected to take the mound this season. Manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Ohtani will have a bullpen session on Saturday (via Adriam Medina):

"Once he gets to the pen on Saturday, then I think that we'll have a better idea what a plan looks like."

With an abundace of pitching talent in their roster, there's no hurry for Ohtani's return to the mound. However, if the two-way star shows that he's ready to pitch again, Roberts is willing to include him in their rotation at some point in the MLB season.

