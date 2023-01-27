MLB The Show: Three changes that will make the game more user-friendly

MLB The Show remains the premier baseball video game franchise. The franchise's expansion to other systems besides the PlayStation was a success. The cross-platform jump to X-Box saw an increase of roughly two million more players, according to Sony.

While the video game series remains one of Sony's best-selling franchises, it is not without flaws. Fans have heavily criticized some of the technical issues that plagued MLB The Show 22, with the most notable issues coming during the online multiplayer mode.

🏂 Drew 🏂 @D3structiveDude Welcome to MLB The Show 22 in January Welcome to MLB The Show 22 in January https://t.co/8wPt7uz1a9

"Welcome to MLB The Show 22 in January," @D3structiveDude tweeted.

While fans remain loyal to the franchise, there are several issues plaguing the latest release that will hopefully be addressed in the upcoming addition to The Show series.

#1, Technical issues with the online multi-player plagued MLB The Show 22

One of the biggest disappointments for global players was the inconsistent and downright frustrating online multiplayer mode. Several reviews of the 2022 version claimed that the game would randomly disconnect while in the middle of an online match. Users also struggle to connect with friends online, specifically when attempting to cross-platform.

Glitches have been commonplace throughout the online experience, and something loyal customers will be hoping has improved. While the idea of online multiplayer is exciting, the execution was poor in previous releases.

Gabe @ayo_gabo @MattPardi1 @landontor11 @fuzzyfromyt yall dont understand every sport game is a reprint every single year lmao. and MLB the show is the biggest reprinter of them all. their graphics havent changed since ps3 days. only small changes added to online, none which make the game more fun to play @MattPardi1 @landontor11 @fuzzyfromyt yall dont understand every sport game is a reprint every single year lmao. and MLB the show is the biggest reprinter of them all. their graphics havent changed since ps3 days. only small changes added to online, none which make the game more fun to play

"yall dont understand every sport game is a reprint every single year lmao. and MLB the show is the biggest reprinter of them all. their graphics havent changed since ps3 days. only small changes added to online, none which make the game more fun to play," @ayo_gabo tweeted.

#2, An improved franchise mode is something fans have asked for in recent years

While The Show series continues to modify and improve its online features, fans of the video game series feel that the offline franchise mode continues to suffer. Some players feel like the series simply rehashes the same game while only changing the players' overall ratings.

Chris @upgdot



But, MLB 06 The Show had a better and more satisfying Franchise mode than 2022 did, and that's just embarrassing for them.



Hell, there were probably 3 or 4 franchises between 2002-2006 that were better than 22 @LIJxTranquilo I like the online modes, I think they're relatively well done.But, MLB 06 The Show had a better and more satisfying Franchise mode than 2022 did, and that's just embarrassing for them.Hell, there were probably 3 or 4 franchises between 2002-2006 that were better than 22 @LIJxTranquilo I like the online modes, I think they're relatively well done. But, MLB 06 The Show had a better and more satisfying Franchise mode than 2022 did, and that's just embarrassing for them.Hell, there were probably 3 or 4 franchises between 2002-2006 that were better than 22

"I like the online modes, I think they're relatively well done. But, MLB 06 The Show had a better and more satisfying Franchise mode than 2022 did, and that's just embarrassing for them. Hell, there were probably 3 or 4 franchises between 2002-2006 that were better than 22," @upgdot tweeted.

As is a trend with several sports video games, the offline mode has taken a backseat to online play. MLB The Show's franchise mode feels relatively barren, with the number of unique options and features feeling second-rate or nonexistent.

#3, Improve the "Road to the Show" experience

Another issue that players have mentioned that needs improvement is the overall "Road to the Show" game mode. Fans have complained that it takes way too long for the player to rise up the professional ranks.

Scann @TheScann Some things I'd enjoy in RTTS in MLB The Show 23:



- More engaging storyline

- Streamlined time in the minors

- Request to trade

- Co-op mode with RTTS player

- Have attributes increase based on difficulty played on (idk if this is a thing already)



Did I miss anything? Some things I'd enjoy in RTTS in MLB The Show 23:- More engaging storyline- Streamlined time in the minors- Request to trade- Co-op mode with RTTS player- Have attributes increase based on difficulty played on (idk if this is a thing already)Did I miss anything?

"Some things I'd enjoy in RTTS in MLB The Show 23: More engaging storyline, Streamlined time in the minors, Request to trade, Co-op mode with RTTS player, Have attributes increase based on difficulty played on (idk if this is a thing already). Did I miss anything?," Scann tweeted.

They also felt that there was seemingly no difference between the RTTS mode in 2021 or 2022; innovation is a must for one of the game's most popular modes.

