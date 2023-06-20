MLB Trade Deadline 2023: 5 players Houston Astros could target before August 1

The Houston Astros, as the defending World Series champions, are looking to make a strong push for a repeat title. With the MLB trade deadline approaching on August 1, general manager, Dana Brown, has made it clear that they will be aggressive in the trade market to give manager Dusty Baker the necessary pieces to win games.

There are three key areas that the Astros need to address in order to bolster their chances of another deep postseason run. First, they need to strengthen their postseason rotation. The team has been hit with injuries, with pitchers like Luis Garcia, Lance McCullers Jr., and Jose Urquidy dealing with various setbacks.

1.Lucas Giolito

Acquiring a starting pitcher who can contribute in the playoffs is crucial for the Astros. The Chicago White Sox have three available pitchers in Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease, and Lance Lynn. Cease, with his impressive strikeout totals, could be a good fit for Houston, but the cost of acquiring him may be too high. Giolito, on the other hand, could be a more secure rental option.

Lucas Giolito could be a secure option for the Astros to fortify their starting rotation.

The Astros also need to add power bats to their lineup. One potential target is Jorge Soler of the Miami Marlins, who has a proven track record in the postseason and brings both runs and power to the team.

Miami Marlins slugger Jorge Soler could mean runs and power to the Astros.

3.C.J. Cron

Additionally, they should address the inconsistency in their infield, particularly at first base. Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron could be a potential trade solution, as he offers a low salary and high slugging potential.

C.J. Cron could be a great fit for the Astros, especially to fill their inconsitency at 1B.

4.Eduardo Rodriguez

In terms of potential trade targets, the Astros could consider players like Eduardo Rodriguez of the Detroit Tigers for rotation depth. E-Rod was recently signed by the Tigers from the Red Sox but seems to be struggling with consistency in Detroit. A move from the Tigers could detonate his potential in the midst of a Postseason run.

Detroit Tigers’ pitcher, Eduardo Rodriguez could add depth to the Astros’ rotation.

Kansas City Royals’ star catcher Salvador Perez has made his trade intentions clear. With the Royals having one of the worst records in MLB history coming towards the middle of the season, any title contending team could make a good case for signing him. The Astros are an offensive powerhouse and could be a good fit for the Venezuelan slugger.

Salvy has been impressive with the Royals despite their terrible record in the 2023 season.

While the Astros currently have a strong team, addressing these key areas of concern through strategic trades could significantly enhance their chances of a repeat World Series victory. With their aggressive mindset and the talent they already possess, the Astros are in a favorable position to make a strong push at the trade deadline and solidify their status as top contenders in the American League.

