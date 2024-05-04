MLB Trade News: Padres acquire infielder Luis Arraez from Miami Marlins 

Miami Marlins starting second baseman Luis Arraez might be on a trip to the West Coast, as multiple sources have now reported that Arraez has been traded to the San Diego Padres in a trade deal that will see three prospects and a relief pitcher going to the Marlins.

Expand Tweet

Luis Arraez has been sub-par at home plate this season with Miami when compared to last season's thunderous outings since the beginning of the campaign. Arraez is slashing for .299 with an OPS of .719, has blasted no home runs and has driven in five runs so far this season for the Marlins.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But now that San Diego is finalizing a deal for his trade, he might find the realms of Petco Park more favorable to his offensive might. The 27-year-old second baseman, nicknamed "La Regadera", signed with the Minnesota Twins as an international agent in 2013.

In 2019, Luis Arraez made his Major League debut with the Twins before signing a deal with the Marlins in 2023. After a blockbuster 2023 season and a lax start to the current one, his talents haven't gone unnoticed as the Padres, in need of adding another offensive talent, have traded for him.

His most recent start for the Marlins came against the Colorado Rockies on May 1, 2024. He finished the game with two hits and no RBIs or runs scored.

Luis Arraez's defensive position in Padres infield could be a highly discussed matter

Luis Arraez is a vibrant infielder who plays as a second baseman. But the Padres are currently stacked with in-form infielders, with Jake Cronenworth guarding first, Xander Bogaerts at second, Ha-Seong Kim at shortstop and Manny Machado/Tyler Wade at third. So, it will be interesting to see the infield defensive position for Arraez with San Diego.

In the current series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Padres are using Manny Machado as the DH, so Wade is playing at third base. Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth are versatile infielders who can play at third base as well as first base, apart from their default positions.

If San Diego chooses to continue using Machado as the DH, then Bogaerts could shift to third base, opening the second base infield position for Luis Arraez. It will surely be interesting to see the Padres on offense now that they have increased their hitting depth further.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback