On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves traded two minor leaguers to the New York Yankees in exchange for left-handed reliever Lucas Luetge. Right-hander Indigo Diaz and infielder Caleb Durbin were acquired by the Yankees.

Luetge has posted a sub-3.00 ERA and made at least 50 appearances in his last two seasons with the Yankees. In 2022, the 35-year old posted a 4-4 record with a 2.67 ERA and two saves. He also struck out 60 batters in 57.1 innings pitched.

Luetge had a 4-2 record, 2.74 ERA, and one save in 2021. The Milwaukee Brewers selected Luetge, a native of Brenham, Texas, in the 21st round of the 2008 amateur draft.

He made his major league debut in 2012 with the Seattle Mariners. Luetge posted a combined 4.35 ERA in 111 appearances with the Mariners from 2012 to 2015. He has a 11-11 record and a 3.38 ERA throughout his major league career.

Lucas Luetge has the potential to shine with the Braves

Lucas Luetge limited left-handed batters to a .229/.281/.324 slashline during his time with the Yankees. He is an effective reliever who can be used in high leverage situations.

Although he doesn't throw hard, he has been very good at avoiding barrels. According to Statcast, only 23.5% of batted balls against him were hit hard last season. This is the lowest rate among eligible pitchers in the league.

Luetge will be arbitration eligible for the next two seasons. MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz anticipates paying him earning $1.7 million in 2023. He will become the third southpaw in the Atlanta Braves' bullpen. They also have A.J. Minter and Dylan Lee, who has been used as a high leverage arm.

in order to make room for Luetge on the roster, the Braves removed Lewin Daz from the 40-man roster and designated him for assignment. Daz, 26, has switched organizations four times this winter. Through waivers, he was picked up by the Miami Marlins, Pittsburgh Pirates and the Baltimore Orioles. The Braves recently acquired his contract from Baltimore.

