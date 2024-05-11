"MLB version of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift" - Fans can't help but compare Olivia Dunne & Paul Skenes to NFL's power couple ahead of Pirates debut

With Paul Skenes set to take the mound for an exciting MLB debut on Saturday, the baseball world is intrigued to see how he gets on. As the Pittsburgh Pirates are in real need of a win against the Chicago Cubs to stop them from falling further behind in the NL Central, there is definitely some pressure on the young pitcher.

Given that Skenes' girlfriend is LSU gymnast/internet sensation Olivia Dunne, there have been some comparisons made online between the two and the NFL's new power couple. While in reality Skenes and Dunne have a way to go, fans have had some fun labeling them the MLB's version of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

That was the case when MLB Fits posted a collage of snaps and clips of Skenes and Dunne on Instagram, with fans sharing their thoughts.

In much the same way that the Kelce and Swift storyline divided NFL fans, Skenes and Dunne polarized the comment section.

Given that Taylor Swift reportedly increased the brand value of the NFL by around $331 million, MLB fans, particularly those of the Pirates, will be hoping for a similar Midas touch from Dunne. While that seems a little unrealistic at present, Dunne and Skenes are both young (21) and have very bright futures ahead of them.

Paul Skenes and Pirates manager are excited about MLB debut vs. Cubs

Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton shared his thoughts on the upcoming game and Paul Skenes' debut, telling reporters:

"I'm excited he's here. He deserves it. He's proven that he needed to be in the big leagues."

Paul Skenes spoke to the media ahead of his MLB debut vs. the Chicago Cubs, and was also excited:

"I'm excited. The biggest thing is, I just want to see how it plays. I don't think it's going to be too different. Usages might change, that kinda thing. But it's gonna be fun to be with some veterans who have been around the game, and learn from them."

With Pittsburgh fourth in the NL Central at 17-22, they need to start winning games if they are to challenge the Milwaukee Brewers (23-15) and Cubs (23-16) for the division. Given that the Pirates are yet to win the Central and have been in the division since 1992, many are hoping Paul Skenes can usher in a new era in Pittsburgh. Whether that is realistic remains to be seen.

