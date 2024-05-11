"New swag" - Olivia Dunne gets game-ready with custom denim jacket ft. Paul Skenes' jersey No. 30 ahead of boyfriend's MLB premiere

Paul Skenes is set for his MLB debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, and his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is as excited as anyone. Skenes was called up from the Indianapolis Indians this week and is set to take the stage against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park at 4.05 p.m. ET.

Dunne is always ready to support Skenes and is game-ready with a custom-made denim jacket featuring Skenes' 30 jersey number. She took to Snapchat to thank Tiny Turnip for their work, posting clips and photos.

"New swag. Thank you Tiny Turnip," Dunne captioned a clip. "& the coat is reversible omfg."

Olivia Dunne's Snapchat

Reports suggested that ticket prices for Paul Skenes' debut were soaring to incredible heights, but MLB.tickets have a range of seats available from $40.

Paul Skenes' Pirates debut looming large as Pirates lose ground in the Central

Paul Skenes was called up to the majors amid a difficult period for the Pittsburgh Pirates, with the team having lost a lot of ground in the NL Central.

The Pirates started the season hot but their bats went cold and they lost a lot of games in a short time. After a three-game winning streak, Pittsburgh has fallen to three consecutive defeats, including a loss to Central rivals, the Chicago Cubs.

The season isn't exactly spinning out of control, but with the Pirates in fourth place at 17-22, they have to find some consistent hitting to catch the 23-15 Milwaukee Brewers. With Chicago in second at 23-16, the remaining two games of this series are important for Pittsburgh.

Paul Skenes spoke to the media ahead of the game (via MLB.com):

"I'm excited. The biggest thing is, I just want to see how it plays. I don't think it's going to be too different. Usages might change, that kinda thing. But it's gonna be fun to be with some veterans who have been around the game, and learn from them.

"Just want to put us in a position to win. I don't know about specifics yet. Kind of just started looking into them. Just want to execute and put us in a position to win."

Skenes was also confident about the team's chances of turning their season around:

"I would definitely say we're close," Skenes said. "I think being around the team in Spring Training and watching the club over the past month or so, we're close. I think there is a lot to look forward to."

Be sure to tune in for what could be a memorable day in Pittsburgh.

