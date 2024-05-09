"These are seats next to where Livvy Dunne will be sitting" - MLB fans react to eye-popping $5,632 ticket price for Paul Skenes' debut with Pirates

Paul Skenes has proved his mettle in a brief stint in the minors and the Pittsburgh Pirates have decided the time is right to call him up to the MLB. The Pirates have been on a slide in recent weeks, and while they rebounded for three straight wins, they succumbed to two consecutive losses to the LA Angels (9-0, 5-4).

Skenes is one of the most exciting prospects in the MLB, and his girlfriend, LSU gymnast and internet sensation Olivia Dunne, only adds to the hype of his call-up. With Paul Skenes' MLB debut set for Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, anticipation is building and a post on X suggested ticket prices have soared to $5,632.

Fans were quick to react to the report, with some noting this must be where Olivia Dunne is sitting:

Another fan asked, "Where is Dunne sitting?"

Others were in disbelief:

"No way lol," read one comment.

That disbelief appears to have been well founded, as others were quick to point out that the rise has not been as astronomical as the post suggested:

"Bros posting the price of the home plate club like it’s a normal ticket 💀," this fan said.

"Just looked and club seats are still available. They jacked them up about 25$," this fan commented.

Ticket prices aside, this is a very exciting moment for Paul Skenes and Pittsburgh fans, as the Pirates are hoping he can help bring about a change in their fortunes. The Pirates are hoping to make the postseason in 2024 and see how far they can go, which would be huge for a fanbase lacking a playoff win since 2013 (versus the St. Louis Cardinals).

Paul Skenes' call-up coincides with Pirates need for consistency

Following consecutive losses to the LA Angels, the Pirates are 17-21 and third in the NL Central. While this was not unexpected preseason, after a hot start fans were hoping they might challenge for the division. The Pirates have yet to win the NL Central since its inception in 1994, and given they are four games behind the Milwaukee Brewers, they do have a shot in 2024.

The 22-16 Chicago Cubs are in second place, and the upcoming series is growing in importance for Pittsburgh. That series starts on Friday, and the team will be spending a rare rest day preparing for the game.

While Paul Skenes' debut is highly anticipated, it seems unfair to burden him with too much expectation. Skenes clearly has tremendous talent and a dominating fastball, but whether he is MLB-ready remains to be seen. Pirates fans will be hoping to avoid a similar situation to Jackson Holliday and the Baltimore Orioles.

