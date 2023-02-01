Tom Brady officially announced his retirement today, exactly one year after he initially announced it last off-season. He's walking away after an incredible career, one that may truly never be matched in any sport.
The MLB world, which has a slight connection to Brady through his status as an MLB draftee, congratulated Brady and reacted to the admittedly stunning news.
The Atlanta Braves mascot wished him well, but noted that there was one player better than Brady.
MLB analyst Jim Bowden wished him well and noted that this retirement will probably stick.
Sporting News noted that Brady is the last active athlete drafted by the Montreal Expos.
MLB Network Radio echoed that sentiment.
Despite being a rival to the Boston sports scene, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter couldn't help but wish Brady well after an iconic career.
One MLB reporter just isn't sure Brady can stay away from the game.
A Toronto Blue Jays employee joked about Brady switching to baseball now that he's done with football.
One MLB podcaster is excited to see what's next now that Brady is joining Fox for broadcasting.
There will truly never be another player like Brady in any sport, so the MLB World has recognized that. He changed the game of football and all of sports in the process.
What did Tom Brady say about retirement?
Tom Brady announced his retirement on social media. He posted a video saying:
"‘Good morning guys. I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super-emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year."
He continued:
"Thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever- there's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing."
The sports world will never be the same, even the MLB and others that seem unrelated to Brady in any way.