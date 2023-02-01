Tom Brady officially announced his retirement today, exactly one year after he initially announced it last off-season. He's walking away after an incredible career, one that may truly never be matched in any sport.

The MLB world, which has a slight connection to Brady through his status as an MLB draftee, congratulated Brady and reacted to the admittedly stunning news.

The Atlanta Braves mascot wished him well, but noted that there was one player better than Brady.

The Blooper @BlooperBraves ESPN @espn Breaking: Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL, he announced on social media. Breaking: Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL, he announced on social media. https://t.co/20e5INtTHG 2nd greatest player of all time behind me sorry Tom twitter.com/espn/status/16… 2nd greatest player of all time behind me sorry Tom twitter.com/espn/status/16…

MLB analyst Jim Bowden wished him well and noted that this retirement will probably stick.

Jim Bowden⚾️🏈 @JimBowdenGM #Buccaneers #Itwastime Congratulations to the GOAT Tom Brady on the greatest individual career in #NFL History as his 2nd retirement seems like will be his final one #Patriots Congratulations to the GOAT Tom Brady on the greatest individual career in #NFL History as his 2nd retirement seems like will be his final one #Patriots #Buccaneers #Itwastime

Sporting News noted that Brady is the last active athlete drafted by the Montreal Expos.

Sporting News MLB @sn_mlb Tom Brady's retirement means there are no more active professional athletes who were drafted by the Montreal Expos. Tom Brady's retirement means there are no more active professional athletes who were drafted by the Montreal Expos. https://t.co/aNVa8Opnxp

MLB Network Radio echoed that sentiment.

Despite being a rival to the Boston sports scene, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter couldn't help but wish Brady well after an iconic career.

One MLB reporter just isn't sure Brady can stay away from the game.

A Toronto Blue Jays employee joked about Brady switching to baseball now that he's done with football.

One MLB podcaster is excited to see what's next now that Brady is joining Fox for broadcasting.

Can’t wait to have you on Congratulations to my new co-worker @TomBrady on a fantastic career.Can’t wait to have you on @FlippinBatsPod soon! Congratulations to my new co-worker @TomBrady on a fantastic career. Can’t wait to have you on @FlippinBatsPod soon! ⚾️

There will truly never be another player like Brady in any sport, so the MLB World has recognized that. He changed the game of football and all of sports in the process.

What did Tom Brady say about retirement?

Tom Brady announced his retirement on social media. He posted a video saying:

"‘Good morning guys. I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super-emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year."

Tom Brady and co. in Fenway Park

He continued:

"Thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever- there's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing."

The sports world will never be the same, even the MLB and others that seem unrelated to Brady in any way.

