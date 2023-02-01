Create

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Feb 01, 2023 08:39 PM IST
Washington Nationals v Boston Red Sox
Tom Brady announced his retirement

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement today, exactly one year after he initially announced it last off-season. He's walking away after an incredible career, one that may truly never be matched in any sport.

The MLB world, which has a slight connection to Brady through his status as an MLB draftee, congratulated Brady and reacted to the admittedly stunning news.

The Atlanta Braves mascot wished him well, but noted that there was one player better than Brady.

2nd greatest player of all time behind me sorry Tom twitter.com/espn/status/16…

MLB analyst Jim Bowden wished him well and noted that this retirement will probably stick.

Congratulations to the GOAT Tom Brady on the greatest individual career in #NFL History as his 2nd retirement seems like will be his final one #Patriots #Buccaneers #Itwastime

Sporting News noted that Brady is the last active athlete drafted by the Montreal Expos.

Tom Brady's retirement means there are no more active professional athletes who were drafted by the Montreal Expos. https://t.co/aNVa8Opnxp

MLB Network Radio echoed that sentiment.

When you can RT a tweet exactly one year later and it be accurate againTune to @SiriusXMNFL & @SiriusXMFantasy for the latest twitter.com/MLBNetworkRadi…

Despite being a rival to the Boston sports scene, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter couldn't help but wish Brady well after an iconic career.

Congrats @TomBrady on an unbelievable career. It was fun to watch! twitter.com/tombrady/statu…

One MLB reporter just isn't sure Brady can stay away from the game.

Will it last? twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

A Toronto Blue Jays employee joked about Brady switching to baseball now that he's done with football.

@TomBrady 🔜 ⚾️ https://t.co/8ytuHzHZfs

One MLB podcaster is excited to see what's next now that Brady is joining Fox for broadcasting.

Congratulations to my new co-worker @TomBrady on a fantastic career. Can’t wait to have you on @FlippinBatsPod soon! ⚾️

There will truly never be another player like Brady in any sport, so the MLB World has recognized that. He changed the game of football and all of sports in the process.

What did Tom Brady say about retirement?

Tom Brady announced his retirement on social media. He posted a video saying:

"‘Good morning guys. I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super-emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year."
Tom Brady and co. in Fenway Park
Tom Brady and co. in Fenway Park

He continued:

"Thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever- there's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing."

The sports world will never be the same, even the MLB and others that seem unrelated to Brady in any way.

