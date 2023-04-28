The hype surrounding the San Diego Padres before the start of the season was hard to ignore. Talk of one of the best offenses in baseball, talk of overtaking the Los Angeles Dodgers, talk of a World Series title.

With just over 15 percent of the season complete, the Padres are third in the National League West. Their 13-14 record ranks them 10th in the National League and 19th in the MLB.

Offense has been a problem for a Padres team that can't seem to put runs on the board. The team boasts a long list of All-Star hitters, but has found it difficult to find a winning formula.

MLB writer Kevin Acee provided a scathing assessment of the club's current situation.

"Hitters making a combined $100 million are playing like a group making $30 million."

In a recent article for the San Diego Union-Tribune, Acee went on to say that the problem lies with the top of the order. Several of the team's big name stars are failing to live up to expectations (and their hefty salaries).

The San Diego Padres have failed to win a series since edging out the Atlanta Braves on April 9.

"Manny Machado isn't worried about the Padres slow start on offense (h/t @AJCassavell)" - FOX Sports: MLB

With players like Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Juan Soto in the lineup, a lot was expected of this offense.

The team has scored 99 runs over their first 27 games, an average of just 3.67 runs per game. They have been shutout on five different occasions this season. The Colorado Rockies, Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies are the only teams with fewer runs in the NL.

San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto is off to a slow start in 2023

Juan Soto of the San Diego Padres reacts after striking out against the Atlanta Braves at PETCO Park

The decline of Juan Soto since his move to Southern California is a major concern for the franchise. It seems like just yesterday the 24-year-old was passing on a 15-year, $440 million contract from the Washington Nationals. That may be a decision he regrets down the line.

Codify @CodifyBaseball Juan Soto has struck out 21 times in his last 15 games. He's never struck out more often in any 15-game span of his MLB career. Juan Soto has struck out 21 times in his last 15 games. He's never struck out more often in any 15-game span of his MLB career. https://t.co/X98TUJtg72

"Juan Soto has struck out 21 times in his last 15 games. He's never struck out more often in any 15-game span of his MLB career." - Codify

The Dominican slugger seems to be finding it difficult to find his footing since his move last season. Soto has a meager .183 batting average this season and has recorded just four home runs and nine RBIs after 27 games. He ranks second in the lineup with 29 strikeouts.

The blame cannot be placed solely on Soto. The team as a whole is underachieving. The San Diego Padres have invested heavily in the lineup over the past 12 months with the ultimate goal of competing for a championship. As things stand today, they would not even qualify for the playoffs.

