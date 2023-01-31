On Monday, MLB The Show 23's cover athlete was revealed to be the Marlins' explosive young center fielder and former second baseman, Jazz Chisholm Jr.

MLB The Show 23 will be released on March 28, just in time for Opening Day on March 30th. The game will be compatible with Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and XS.

First details: Announcing the electric Jazz Chisholm Jr. as the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23, arriving March 28 on PS5 and PS4.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is the most recent of a string of baseball's brightest young talents to grace MLB The Show's cover, as part of the theme for the game's last six iterations.

It all began with Ken Griffey Jr.'s image appearing on the game's cover back in 2017, following his election to the Hall of Fame.

Shohei Ohtani, a two-sport sensation for the Angels, will hand over the cover to Miami's 24-year-old All-Star. Ohtani was the cover athlete for MLB The Show in 2022.

Aaron Judge and Bryce Harper are two other superstars who have appeared on MLB The Show's cover in recent years.

As excited as the fans of the league were for the reveal of the cover athlete, some were extremely shocked at the avatar of Jazz used in the gameplay.

A YouTuber who unlocked the 99-point overall version of Chisholm Jr. in the game, was in a state of shock with the detailing deployed to develop the Marlins’ CF.

Judging by the tweet, the avatar doesn't even come close to what Jazz Chisholm Jr. looks like in reality, and this might become an issue in the future once the game is released by Sony.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. deserved to be the Cover Athlete

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has developed into one of baseball's most entertaining players to watch.

He has blossomed into a charismatic individual since making his major league debut with Miami in 2020. He will appear on the cover of MLB The Show for the first time as a Marlin.

"JAZZ CHISHOLM JR HITS A NUKE" - MrMatthewCFB

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is a dynamic power-speed danger on the field, with 37 stolen bases and 34 home runs in the Majors.

In the first half of 2022, he had 14 home runs and 12 steals, making him the first Bahamian All-Star in MLB history.

Chisholm is a celebrity because of his flair for the game, which includes bat flips, highlight-reel defensive plays, and home run celebrations like the Eurostep.

He exhibits the same flair off the field, including in his attire, his "Prince Jazz" Instagram bio, and the blue hair that first appeared before Opening Day the previous season. For the 2022 postseason, Chisholm even joined MLB Network as a guest host, bringing his contagious enthusiasm to the TV booth.

