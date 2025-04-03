Mookie Betts tips his cap to Shohei Ohtani's walk-off homer as Dodgers extend winning streak to 8 

Wednesday marked the first time that it looked like the LA Dodgers could finally lose the game. However, $700 million superstar signee Shohei Ohtani saved the day as he hit a walk-off home run to break the 5-5 tie in the ninth inning off Atlanta Braves reliever Raisel Iglesias.

Ohtani's home run capped off the Dodgers' comeback victory after being down 5-0 at one point in the game. This extended the team's winning streak to eight games and three straight series sweeps against the Chicago Cubs (in Tokyo), Detroit Tigers and now the Braves.

After the game, Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts, who went hitless in four plate appearances, reshared an Instagram photo of Ohtani coming around the bases to receive a warm and celebratory welcome from fellow teammates after his walk-off home run.

Before Shohei Ohtani's home run, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts chuckles at the prospect of going 162-0

The Braves, who entered the game looking to snap their six-game losing skid, were on top of the Dodgers right from the start. Dodgers ace Blake Snell allowed two runs in the first inning, followed by giving three more in the second inning as the team soon found themselves trailing 5-0.

The Dodgers scored twice in the second inning to make the game 5-2 against Braves starter Bryce Elder. They added one more in the fourth inning, but the game was sliding away, and something needed to be done.

A two-run RBI double from Max Muncy tied the ball game 5-5, followed by a solo shot by Shohei Ohtani, which sealed the deal for the Dodgers' eighth straight win.

With the Dodgers starting their title defense season with 8-0, manager Dave Roberts couldn't help but chuckle at the prospect of going undefeated (162-0) in the regular season.

"I know that the math says that we're not going to go 162-0," Roberts said pregame via MLB.com, "but each night we take the field, I feel like we're going to win."

While the Dodgers will likely get beaten at some point, the way the club is looking, it will require a lot of effort from any opposition team to take them down. They face the Philadelphia Phillies next. Fans will be eager to see if Bryce Harper & Co. have what it takes to take down the defending champions.

