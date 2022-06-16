"More than that, I want to win," Shohei Ohtani could dwarf Max Scherzer's $43.3 million per year deal, may call different city home in 2024

Things have gotten worse and worse for Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels as the season wears on. After a franchise-high 14-game losing streak, the Angels find themselves 9 1/2 games back of the division lead. In light of recent play, Ohtani's future, which was never in question before, is becoming less clear by the day.

According to an insider, Ohtani hasn't given the definitive that Los Angeles will be his home next season. Several sources have confirmed that there were recent "informal discussions" on a possible extension. However, those discussions didn't seem very positive, especially in light of his voiced preferences.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Shohei Ohtani remains under contract with the Angels until after the 2023 season Shohei Ohtani remains under contract with the Angels until after the 2023 season https://t.co/7jeFHsS72g

"Shohei Ohtani remains under contract with the Angels until after the 2023 season" - FOX Sports: MLB

"I want to win. That's the biggest thing for me. So, I'll leave it at that." Ohtani said in an interview last September when asked about his future with Los Angeles. These aren't encouraging words for a team that has made no postseason appearances since 2014.

With these words in mind, I don't think it's a coincidence that talks took place following a 14-game losing streak. It seems that the Angels are concerned about retaining the services of their one-man duo. The Angels couldn't have picked a worse time to struggle when a mammoth contract for Shohei Ohtani hangs in the balance.

Going off his own words, if the Angels don't turn things around soon, they may just chase Ohtani out the door. Whether by trade or off-season signing, the two main factors below could sway his decision to play elsewhere.

A contending team

Ohtani at bat for the Los Angeles Angels v Houston Astros

The Los Angeles Angels are yet to qualify for a playoff berth throughout Shohei Ohtani's five-year tenure. That's why a contending team could be a very enticing thought for Shohei Ohtani. It's hard for a stern competitor like Ohtani to be content with consistent disappointing results, especially with no end in sight. Being the weakest link in a competitive California region surrounded by the successes of the nearby Giants, Dodgers, and Padres can make a player think twice.

The Angel's front office uncertainty

Former Angel's manager Joe Maddon watches from the dugout.

The firing of Joe Maddon was not a popular decision among fans and experts. The firing only seemed to fuel uncertainty about the team's direction, as this Angels reporter suggests.

Marc Luino @GiraffeNeckMarc Joe Maddon has been fired. Not sure if that fixes the Angels problems honestly Joe Maddon has been fired. Not sure if that fixes the Angels problems honestly

"Joe Maddon has been fired. Not sure if that fixes the Angels problems honestly." - Marc Luino

Mr. Luino is putting it in much kinder terms, so we'll be the blunt edge to tell you it hasn't solved their issues. The Los Angeles Angels have lost five of their seven games in Maddon's absence. The team's future outlook could either be made clearer or murkier depending on the next skipper.

Shohei Ohtani's workload

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels reacts to injuring his hand.

One tipping point in the reigning AL MVP's decision could hinge on how the new permanent skipper manages his workload. By his own admission earlier in the year, Ohtani went through a period of diminished velocity on his fastball to fatigue in the latter-innings.

Mike DiGiovanna @MikeDiGiovanna "Looking at my velocity, I didn't feel my best today ... fatigue could be a factor." The physical demands of his two-way role may have caught up to #Angels RHP Shohei Ohtani in a 4-2 loss to #Rays , but he says he's not hurt and prefers to "keep on going." lat.ms/3FCGHGk "Looking at my velocity, I didn't feel my best today ... fatigue could be a factor." The physical demands of his two-way role may have caught up to #Angels RHP Shohei Ohtani in a 4-2 loss to #Rays, but he says he's not hurt and prefers to "keep on going." lat.ms/3FCGHGk

"Fatigue could be a factor." - Mike DiGiovanna

Is this a passive cry for help from a competitor who just can't say no to his overwhelming duties? Is it just an in the moment statement? It's important to note that Ohtani has never complained about his workload. However, the dual threat is not one to complain about anything.

Future outlook

The Angels have plenty of time to turn the tide on their season. However, their mini two-year bridge deal in the 2021 season is a sure indication that the slugging hurler isn't sold on a marriage with the Angels quite yet. How his team performs from here on out, coupled with front office decisions and workload management could determine his future in Los Angeles.

