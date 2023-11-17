MVP winner Ronald Acuna Jr's wife Maria cruises in tiffany-colored Range Rover Sport worth $121,500

Ronald Acuna Jr. and his wife, Maria, have a lavish car at their disposal. The Atlanta Braves star's partner showed off their luxury Range Rover Sport in an Instagram post in March.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is at the peak of his powers, and his wife Maria has been by his side all the while. The Braves player had an outstanding season, going 40-70 with 41 home runs and 73 stolen bases. However, team success eluded him, as the Braves lost the NLDS to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Meanwhile, Maria Laborde and Ronald couple got married recently in a private affair that was planned a day before, as Maria had to travel back to her home country of Venezuela. The pair are parents to two children, who were born in 2020 and 2022 respectively.

Maria Acuna posted a picture on Instagram in front of her tiffany-colored Range Rover Sport. The car's base version Range Rover Sport SE is valued at $83,000, whereas the highest premium edition Range Rover Sport First Edition is worth $121,500.

The car is a premium example of all electric driving. Its electric hybrids offer incredible efficiency and extended range.

It's equipped with the must-have connectivity features one expects from a luxury vehicle. Further down the line, there are more advanced configurations available.

Ronald Acuna wins unanimous NL MVP

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s epic season was capped off with an unanimous NL MVP decision, He beat the likes of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who were the other finalists.

Meanwhile, the AL MVP was unanimously won by Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani. It marked the first time in the league's history since the voting ballot started for the season MVP awards that both leagues had unanimous winners.

