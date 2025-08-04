"My wife was pregnant" - Phillies' $172M star explains his quick decision in free agency

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola prioritized stability and family considerations over testing the free-agent market. Nola didn't wait for offers to develop when he became a free agent after the 2023 season.

Instead, he wanted to secure his future quickly, especially as his wife was expecting their first child during spring training. As such, he signed a $172M, seven-year contract on Nov. 19, 2023.

Nola shared the story of his decision in an interview with Red Sox insider Rob Bradford on Saturday's episode of Baseball isn't Boring.

"I wanted to sign kind of quick just because, from afar, I’ve seen guys wait it out and stuff like that," Nola said (9:47). "I’m not really about that, you know? And, for my wife, too ... she was pregnant at the time.

"So I wanted to, wherever I was going to be, I wanted to go there quick so we can get settled in, get prepared for spring training, and have a place to live because my wife was giving birth in spring training."

The Phillies pitcher pointed out that he didn't want the uncertainty of not knowing where they would be, which he felt would have been tough for his family. He added that it's an aspect of the game fans often overlook.

A player's family and living situation play major roles in decision-making. Fans often don't look into this personal side, as they want good players to play for their favorite teams.

Phillies' Aaron Nola opens up about his rehab

The Phillies placed Aaron Nola on the 15-day injured list on May 16 with a right ankle sprain. Unfortunately, imaging during his recovery period revealed a stress fracture in his right rib cage, leading to his move to the 60-day IL.

He completed his first rehab start for the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday, against the Worcester Red Sox. The 32-year-old pitched three scoreless innings, allowing three hits and one walk, striking out three.

Aaron Nola, speaking about the rehab in his interview with Rob Bradford, disclosed that he has shifted focus from injury recovery to fine-tuning his pitching mechanics and game readiness.

"I feel back to normal," Nola said (15:34). "So, right now, it’s nice to focus on my delivery now and getting in better positions to throw the balls where I want to throw them, rather than throwing and feeling around with my ankle and my rib and hoping it’s not going to hurt."

He explained his mindset for the future is to put the physical issues behind him and prepare for competitive action. Nola's expected return will be a major boost for the Phillies, as they occupied the top spot in the National League East.

