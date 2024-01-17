"Need that energy in the Bronx" "Snell next, build this rotation up"- Yankees fans elated as team officially announce Marcus Stroman's arrival

Marcus Stroman has officially signed the contract he agreed to with the New York Yankees, so he is now an official part of the team. He's on the roster and can move forward as a legitimate Yankee. It's rare that players ever back out of an agreed upon deal, but the signing makes everything complete.

Stroman signed for two years and $37 million to bolster New York's rotation. Their biggest moves happened via trade this offseason, and the signing of Stroman figures to be one of the biggest free agent moves they will make.

Nevertheless, the official arrival of their newest player has Yankees fans brimming with anticipation. Many of them are excited by what the former Chicago Cubs ace is going to bring to the table, and others want to see Brian Cashman step on the gas and keep adding.

For what it's worth, the Yankees are probably not going to sign Blake Snell as some fans were clamoring for them to do. He's going to be very costly, with one insider estimating that he's comfortable waiting it out for a $240 million deal.

The Yankees made an offer that was well south of that, and he declined it. That probably ends their contract talks and means he will suit up elsewhere, but anything can happen.

Marcus Stroman ready for Yankees

One MLB reporter believes that the New York Yankees are all but finished in free agency following their addition of Marcus Stroman. Their payroll is close to $300 million as it is, so big name signings are unlikely.

Marcus Stroman joins the Yankees

They also added two starting players, one of which is a probable All-Star, in Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo, so it's not as if they've been quiet this offseason. The arrival of Stroman provides a few things, though.

For one, it adds an edge to the team. They had Luis Severino, who was one of the more fiery pitchers that fans loved watching. He faded and left in free agency, so Stroman can fill that void.

Their pitching depth was depleted in the Soto trade, so adding Stroman as a back end starter is a pretty solid move that improves their rotation at a fairly low cost as well.

