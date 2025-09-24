"Never beating the Padres spy allegations" - Fans mock Tanner Scott for blowing yet another save in Dodgers' loss

After enjoying a standout 2024 season which saw him earn his first career All-Star selection, reliever Tanner Scott was expected to continue dominating as he signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the LA Dodgers in January 2025.However, Scott's first season in Dodger Blue has not gone to plan. With a 1-4 record and 4.91 ERA for the season so far, the 31-year-old has often failed to hold his nerve in key moments of games. Scott suffered his latest setback as the Dodgers took on the playoff chasing Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Taking the mound for the bottom of the ninth inning with his team leading 4-3 at the time, Scott first allowed Jorge Barrosa to tie things up via a sacrfice fly, before giving up a walk-off single to shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, sending the home crowd into raptures. Popular baseball content page &quot;Talkin' Baseball&quot; later took to Instagram to post a clip of the dramatic events from Chase Field. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs Scott added another blown save to his already poor record, several fans left comments criticizing the reliever. Many even jokingly claimed that him being a &quot;San Diego Padres agent&quot; was the only explanation for how poor he has been of recent.&quot;Tanner Scott is never beating the padres spy allegations&quot; a fan commented&quot;Nah the Padres sent this dude over as an undercover to sabotage on purpose that’s the only explanation 💀&quot; another fan wroteScreenshots of fans' comments on Instagram (Images from - Instagram.com/@talkinbaseball_)&quot;As soon as I saw Tanner Scott coming out I knew it was over 😂&quot; another fan shared&quot;Padres Legend Tanner Scott 🤩&quot; another fan posted Screenshots of fans' comments on Instagram (Images from - Instagram.com/@talkinbaseball_)&quot;Leave Tanner Scott in the desert. My goodness…&quot; another fan remarked&quot;You can't convince me that Tanner Scott isn't still employed by the Padres. 10 blown saves &amp; let's the D-Backs walk it off on a game the Padres just won. 😂😂😂😂&quot; another fan respondedScreenshots of fans' comments on Instagram (Images from - Instagram.com/@talkinbaseball_)Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts points out Tanner Scott's errors from Tusday's lossSpeaking to reporters shortly after the end of Tuesday's game, Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts pointed out the errors he thought Scott made, which ultimately led to the reliever blowing another save.&quot;Tonight, I just think he went way too heavy on the slider. He left a slider out to Perdomo, and we got walked off. You can't hit Vargas with the fifth slider, hit him with the back foot, there's a walk in there.&quot;&quot;It's hard enough to pitch, to get guys out, without giving up free passes.&quot; Roberts said [0:22]With only five regular season games to go, fans will be hoping Dave Roberts can make the right tweaks to ensure such late-game meltdowns do not cost the Dodgers in the playoffs.