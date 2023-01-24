The New York Mets could be one of the top teams in the MLB next season, and their third baseman could be their top prospect. Brett Baty played 11 games in the big leagues in 2022 and showed incredible promise. Some fans and experts alike believe Baty could challenge for the starting job at third base, potentially even by Opening Day.

The Mets' starting third baseman from 2022, Eduardo Escobar, could still take the position, but his versatility gives the team options. Escobar is capable of playing almost anywhere in the infield or even operating as a designated hitter. His skillset should allow the Mets to maximize Baty's development without benching a solid offensive player.

On Twitter, SNY Mets posed the question of whether or not Baty will be ready to be a major league starter in 2023.

"There's a strong case to be made for Brett Baty to get the bulk of the playing time from the jump," SNY's Danny Abriano said.

SNY Mets @SNY_Mets



argues that Brett Baty should receive a good chunk of the playing time as soon as Opening Day: How should the Mets approach third base this season? @DannyAbriano argues that Brett Baty should receive a good chunk of the playing time as soon as Opening Day: on.sny.tv/sRlUIJh How should the Mets approach third base this season?@DannyAbriano argues that Brett Baty should receive a good chunk of the playing time as soon as Opening Day: on.sny.tv/sRlUIJh https://t.co/VVXfJexC7F

A new player joining the team for what could be a huge season is always exciting for fans. Brett Baty was the 12th selection in the 2019 draft, and he has a great chance of meeting those expectations this season. His numbers from his 11 games in 2022 didn't jump off the screen, but the sample size was very small. It was enough to get fans pumped up about seeing more of him in 2023.

Tye Mill @TYE_B_MILL @SNY_Mets @DannyAbriano They have to play him from the jump. Can’t get the season in a whole then hope he saves it…. @SNY_Mets @DannyAbriano They have to play him from the jump. Can’t get the season in a whole then hope he saves it….

EKOMS @ranked27 @SNY_Mets @DannyAbriano Escobar is in his last year with the Mets. Let baty play, Escobar is your bench guy/DH @SNY_Mets @DannyAbriano Escobar is in his last year with the Mets. Let baty play, Escobar is your bench guy/DH

Spring training will likely be where this final decision is made. Baty should get plenty of opportunities to be with the team and compete for the spot. If he looks as good as fans hope, the team's decision will be made for them. His development and success could be crucial for the New York Mets in 2023.

Bri6986 @BrianSh34772674 @SNY_Mets @DannyAbriano Why don’t we wait to see what kind of spring training he has, and then go from there. @SNY_Mets @DannyAbriano Why don’t we wait to see what kind of spring training he has, and then go from there.

While starting a rookie is exciting, it also carries a decent amount of risk. Not every rookie starts off their careers like Houston Astros star Jeremy Pena or Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez, the AL Rookie of the Year. These success stories are the exception, not the rule.

Matt Matros @Matt_Matros @SNY_Mets @DannyAbriano Baty "showed a good idea at the plate" and was "not overmatched" or "overwhelmed." Really? He had 2 BB and 2 xbh in 42 PA for a 586 OPS. You want to argue for Baty, you're going to have to better than this. @SNY_Mets @DannyAbriano Baty "showed a good idea at the plate" and was "not overmatched" or "overwhelmed." Really? He had 2 BB and 2 xbh in 42 PA for a 586 OPS. You want to argue for Baty, you're going to have to better than this.

James @j4m35p4lmtr33 @SNY_Mets @DannyAbriano bc escobar isn’t good it shouldn’t be hard for him to win the job but i can totally see them starting baty in AAA @SNY_Mets @DannyAbriano bc escobar isn’t good it shouldn’t be hard for him to win the job but i can totally see them starting baty in AAA

The New York Mets have championship aspirations for the next few years, and continuing to develop their top prospects could make all the difference.

The New York Mets' championship window is open, and they need to capitalize

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves

The Mets spent big this offseason, bringing in Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga to join Max Scherzer on a star-studded pitching staff. On paper, they look like they will be the top team in the National League despite strong competition from the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Expectations on the Mets could not be higher than they are right now, and only time will tell if they are up to the challenge.

