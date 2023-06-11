New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has been searching for answers to the team's slump like all of us, and he thinks he's found it. The Mets' pitching staff has been underwhelming at best thus far into the season, and Cohen believes that is a huge issue for the team. Considering this was supposed to be a position of strength for the Mets coming into the season, this is a tough stance to accept.

With Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, the Mets could have had one of the best 1-2 punches in baseball. Winning a series with those two making starts would have felt impossible before the season started. Instead, both have looked human. They are a good group, but not the MLB's elite like they were supposed to be. Thankfully, there is still time to find their rhythm.

MLB insider Jon Heyman shared the comments from Steve Cohen on Twitter.

For the most part, New York Mets fans are so upset that these comments do very little to comfort them. They were hyped up as the best team in baseball coming into the season, and now they can't even get to a winning record. There are still a lot of games left, but they are legitimately at risk of missing the playoffs. This would be a disastrous result for a season that could have seen them emerge as champions.

Mac Euro @macEuroz @JonHeyman I thought the Mets have the best pitching rotation in baseball? @JonHeyman I thought the Mets have the best pitching rotation in baseball?

While Scherzer and Verlander have not been their usual Cy Young award winning-selves, they have still been solid. That is, in part, what makes Steve Cohen's comments ring hollow. The teams' offense is clearly a big issue as well and no one group can be blamed for their failings thus far.

Dugmet @dugmet @JonHeyman Poor starting pitching also kills the bullpen. Peterson in particular. @JonHeyman Poor starting pitching also kills the bullpen. Peterson in particular.

John @John35745123 @JonHeyman He wants to be like the dodgers, spending big bucks for celebrity players. Should emulate Tampa, consistently getting the most out of the players in the organization without overpaying @JonHeyman He wants to be like the dodgers, spending big bucks for celebrity players. Should emulate Tampa, consistently getting the most out of the players in the organization without overpaying

anthony @vicevino @JonHeyman Jon I think Uncle Steve referring to young arms problems as “negative mean reversion” says a lot about his approach to making up the Mets roster. You can’t analyze people like you are analyzing the S&P500. This season may well be a classic “dead cat bounce” @JonHeyman Jon I think Uncle Steve referring to young arms problems as “negative mean reversion” says a lot about his approach to making up the Mets roster. You can’t analyze people like you are analyzing the S&P500. This season may well be a classic “dead cat bounce”

With the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies ahead of them in the division, the New York Mets are running out of time to figure this out. They need pitching help across the board, from starters stepping up to adding talent to the bullpen. The catastrophic injury to Edwin Diaz at the World Baseball Classic made them shorthanded before the season even began.

Florida_MAGA @WokeCame2Die @JonHeyman when your pitching staff is literally the worst in MLB for $360,000,000 you know you got swindled! @JonHeyman when your pitching staff is literally the worst in MLB for $360,000,000 you know you got swindled!

t1000 @username25350 @JonHeyman I have a plan to fix it…find more 40 year olds and throw 40 million at them @JonHeyman I have a plan to fix it…find more 40 year olds and throw 40 million at them

The New York Mets are not the team anybody expected them to be, even their owner Steve Cohen.

Steve Cohen has shown he is willing to spend to make the New York Mets contenders

Vaccination Site Opens At Citi Field In New York City

Cohen may be willing to pay the big bucks, but he still has to push that money in the right direction. So far, it seems like he is paying an exorbitant amount of money for a mediocre team.

The payroll of the Mets is ludicrously high, but the number of wins is far from it.

