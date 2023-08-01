Outfielder Tommy Pham has been traded from the New York Mets to the Arizona Diamondbacks with just minutes left before Tuesday's trade deadline. New York got 17-year-old shortstop Jeremy Rodriguez in return.

The Mets have been busy over the last few days. Not only did they get rid of Pham, but they got rid of their two aces: Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer. The Amazins have their sights set on the future.

Rodriguez is a 17-year-old shortstop prospect currently playing in the Dominican Summer League pic.twitter.com/GqAqEBzF1e Details for the Mets' trade of Tommy PhamRodriguez is a 17-year-old shortstop prospect currently playing in the Dominican Summer League on.sny.tv/Rg8oM7x

Pham will provide the Diamondbacks with a hot bat. He was one of the best hitters in the month of June, hitting .349 with six home runs. His hot streak stalled a bit in July as the slugger dealt with a groin injury, but he seems to be over that issue now.

This is not the only move Arizona made during the trade deadline. They also traded veteran left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin to the Milwaukee Brewers for right-handed pitcher Peter Strzelecki.

"I'll miss you Tommy. You were great to us," one fan posted.

"So they will be contenders in 2028. What a bunch of clowns," another fan posted.

New York Mets fans are not happy to see Tommy Pham has been traded for a shortstop prospect. They do not understand the direction the team is headed by having an influx of middle infielders.

This is not the position fans thought they would be in coming into the season. But their record-setting payroll has not worked this season, and they need to get value where they can.

New York Mets needed to trade Tommy Pham

It is no secret that the New York Mets were sellers at the trade deadline. Not only did they give up two aces and Tommy Pham, but they also traded David Robertson and Mark Canha.

Pham was working on a one-year $6 million deal this season. It makes sense that the Mets would try to get a return for the outfielder, given how hot he has been at the plate.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will be the sixth team Pham has been a part of. He debuted in 2014 with the St. Louis Cardinals before signing with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018. After that, he spent time with the San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox.

Pham should give Arizona a greater bat, especially when facing left-handed pitching. This was an excellent signing for Arizona, fighting to gain control of the National League West.