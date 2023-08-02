The New York Mets' decision to clearout some of their top tier talent has left Frank Fleming fuming.

The Mets superfan who is also known as Frank The Tank, is known for his direct, candid, hyperbolic and unfiltered takes. His latest video might be one of his best yet. Over 38 seconds, the die-hard fan goes on to mock the team's general manager Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter and unleashes a tirade on the organization as a whole.

Mets fans are furious with the team's recent moves. Pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, who have combined for six Cy Young Awards and 17 All-Star Games, were both traded to American League contenders. Veteran closer David Robertson was shipped out to division rivals the Miami Marlins. Mark Canha moved to the Milwaukee Brewers and Tommy Pham to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The mass exodus over the past five days was just too much for Frank Fleming to handle.

"Last place every year for the rest of the century," said Fleming

Fleming has been heavily critical of the 2023 Mets and has gone after general manager Billy Eppler on several occasions. The recent moves by the club are a clear signal that the team will look to build for the future with a focus on the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The New York Mets have failed to win a World Series since defeating the Boston Red Sox in 1986. Of all the MLB teams to have won a championship, the Metropolitans' 37-year World Series drought is currently the fifth longest.

There were high expectation for a New York Mets team that started the year with the highest payroll in MLB

Manager Buck Showalter of the New York Mets against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium

After adding a long list of stars to the roster, the New York Mets started the season as one of the favorites to win it all. There were high expectations for a team that won 101 games last year. Owner Steve Cohen invested heavily to fortify the pitching and the club's $349 million payroll led the majors.

"The Mets are now paying former players over $150 million. That would rank 17th among 2023 MLB payrolls. (h/t @spotrac" - Front Office Sports

The team currently has a 50-56 record and is fourth in the National League East. They are already 18.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves and seven games out of the wild card.

Frank Fleming's frustration is understandable. For Mets fans, the story of a team that promises so much every year only to underdeliver is one that is all too familiar.