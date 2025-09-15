Nick Castellanos' sister, Jacqueline, and mother, Michelle, enjoy sun-kissed poolside fun in bikinis, relaxing by sunloungers

Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos had a quiet game against the Kansas City Royals in his most recent MLB outing. However, the right fielder's sister, Jacqueline, and mother, Michelle, seemed to enjoy themselves by the pool.On Instagram, Jacqueline uploaded a photo with her mom by the poolside. The mother-daughter duo wore a blue and a brown bikini, respectively, soaking up the sun. The photo in question had Jacqueline's mother's Instagram ID but no caption:You can check Jacqueline's story of herself and her mother below: Image via Instagram - @jackiecastellanos_While Nick Castellanos' mother and sister seemed to have a good time, the baseball player hasn't been very impressive this season. His most recent outing against the Kansas City Royals didn't yield him the desired results, and he has been underwhelming throughout the season.Castellanos has 518 at-bats with an average of .253. He also has 70 runs, 16 home runs and 66 RBIs.Nick Castellanos' sister, Jacqueline, celebrated the birthday of her &quot;widdle spotted man&quot;Nick Castellanos' sister, Jacqueline, who's very active on social media, informed her followers that she was celebrating the birthday of her &quot;widdle spotted man,&quot; referring to her pet dog, 'Ash.' On Instagram, she uploaded two images with Ash as the two enjoyed in a boat on the sea, with Jacqueline donning a blue and red bikini. She captioned the post:&quot;happy 1st birthday to my sweet widdle spotted man 🥹🏄🏼‍♀️💙&quot;You can check images of Jacqueline and Ash in the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostApart from celebrating the birthday of her dog, Nick Castellanos' sister Jacqueline recently vacationed with her boyfriend. In her latest Instagram post, Jacqueline was seen in a brown bikini with her boyfriend. The couple was seen enjoying a vacation at Rosario Island, located about 12 miles off the coast of Cartagena, in Colombia.