NL Wild Card race: Top 3 teams expected to qualify for the 2022 MLB postseason 

With the 2022 MLB playoffs soon approaching, there are several intriguing races. One of those is for the National League Wild Card. Here's a look at the three teams best positioned to make it in.

#3 San Diego Padres (68-56)

Josh Bell celebrates hitting a home run with teammate Manny Machado during an MLB Washington Nationals v San Diego Padres game.

The San Diego Padres are currently in the final Wild Card spot in the National League with a record of 68-56. The Padres have all the talent to make a deep run in October, but getting closer Josh Hader back into form will be critical.

Since being traded to the Padres, Hader has made five appearances and has given up six earned runs in just 3.1 innings of work.

#2 Philadelphia Phillies (67-55)

Phillies players celebrate a win over the Cincinnati Reds.

The Phillies have emerged as legitimate contenders in the National League with their stellar play in the second half of the season. Since July 25, the Phillies have posted a record of 18-9.

The scary part about the Phillies is that 2021 NL MVP Bryce Harper has been out for a significant amount of time with an injury to his thumb.

The team is expecting Harper to return at some point this season and that will only make their starting lineup deeper come postseason.

#1 Atlanta Braves (76-48)

Matt Olson celebrates with teammates following a home run during a MLB Atlanta Braves v Miami Marlins game.

The defending World Champions are locked in at the No. 1 Wild Card spot in the National League with a record of 76-48 entering August 23. The Braves are just three games behind the New York Mets. The Braves will certainly make the playoffs, either by Wild Card or by overtaking the Mets in the regular season.

Teams outside of the MLB playoff picture that are still in contention

Milwaukee Brewers (65-56)

San Francisco Giants (60-61)

There are not nearly as many teams in contention for a Wild Card spot in the National League as in the American League. Although the race for the third and final spot between the Milwaukee Brewers, Phillies, and Padres will make for plenty of drama as the season comes to a close.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt