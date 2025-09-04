  • home icon
  • "No fear in George Springer's mind" - MLB insider spotlights Blue Jays star's mentality after concussion protocol return

"No fear in George Springer's mind" - MLB insider spotlights Blue Jays star's mentality after concussion protocol return

By Raghav Mehta
Published Sep 04, 2025 20:03 GMT
Toronto Blue Jays v Cincinnati Reds - Source: Getty
Toronto Blue Jays v Cincinnati Reds - Source: Getty

After enduring a lukewarm 2024 season, George Springer seems to be well and truly back to his best this year. At the moment, the 35-year-old is batting .307, with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs.

Having enjoyed a strong first half, Springer had to spend some time out of action soon after the second half began, despite not suffering an injury per se. On July 27, Springer was hit in the head by a pitch, which led to seven days on the concussion-injured list. After that, he completed a rehab assignment at Triple-A level to make sure he was fully in the clear.

Many fans and experts worried that getting hit in such a way could leave lasting effects on Springer's game, altering his approach at the plate. However, it has seemingly been business as usual for the veteran ever since he made his return.

On Wednesday's episode of TSN's "OverDrive," baseball insider Steve Phillips commended Springer's "fearless" mentality.

"He got beamed in the head with what? 95 to 97 (miles per hour), went on the concussion protocol. I always worry about guys coming back from that, where, do they flinch?" Phillips said (Timestamp: 2:35).
"When they see the breaking ball come, it's a natural inclination that you give a little bit, that you hesitate just for a second when that ball looks like it's coming at you. He's not missed a beat. There's no fear whatsoever in his mind. He's been on a heater since he's come off that concussion protocol. He's been a great leader for this team."
George Springer played a crucial role in helping the Blue Jays clinch their latest series against the Reds

With the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox hot on their heels in the AL, the Toronto Blue Jays headed to Cincinnati for an extremely important three-game series against the Reds.

Despite taking the lead late in the series opener, they lost 5-4 after a last-gasp rally from the hosts. Needing back-to-back wins to clinch the series from that point, the recently returned George Springer came up clutch.

Going yard three times and registering four total RBIs over the course of games two and three, Springer played an instrumental role in helping his team leave Cincinnati with a positive result. As a result, the Blue Jays maintain a 3.5-game advantage at the summit of the AL East.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
