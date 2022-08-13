"No run support at all" "Keith Hernandez fired up the Phillies" - New York Mets fans displeased with team's lack of run support in loss to rival Phillies

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies opened up a crucial weekend series at Citi Field tonight. The game remained back and forth throughout and ultimately had to be decided in extra innings.

The New York Mets offense could not string together enough hits to scratch across a run, losing in the 10th inning 2-1. The Mets' record now sits at 73-40, holding a comfortable 6 game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

"FINAL: #Mets 1 - Philadelphia 2" -@Mets

Max Scherzer performed excellently at the start for the Mets, going 7 innings and allowing just one earned run. The Mets pitching did their part, but the offense could not get anything going tonight. This comes after the Mets had scored at least five runs in their previous nine games.

The Mets had runners on first and third with one out in the ninth inning with Daniel Vogelbach at the plate. Vogelbach hit a fly ball to left field, and outfielder Matt Vierling delivered a strike to home plate to get Starling Marte at the plate. The Mets certainly had plenty of chances!

Michael @MikeyNacc The strikezone in the Mets game was just wow no words. Mets pissed that one away The strikezone in the Mets game was just wow no words. Mets pissed that one away

It seems that everything has been going right for the Mets, but they were bound to lose a close game eventually.

New York Mets lose despite Philidelphia missing key players

Ryan @204Landing Tim Healey @timbhealey FINAL (10 innings): Phillies 2, Mets 1.



The Mets had Daniel Vogelbach at third base with one out but couldn't convert the scoring chance.



That is the Mets' first loss in a week. FINAL (10 innings): Phillies 2, Mets 1.The Mets had Daniel Vogelbach at third base with one out but couldn't convert the scoring chance.That is the Mets' first loss in a week. Mets were due for a game like this sadly twitter.com/timbhealey/sta… Mets were due for a game like this sadly twitter.com/timbhealey/sta…

The Mets Twitter account took their time sending out a final score tweet. The Phillies and Mets rivalry can get heated.

Niiko 🗡 @ItsNiikoYT Game was so bad, Mets Twitter ain’t even send out a tweet Game was so bad, Mets Twitter ain’t even send out a tweet 😭

Mets broadcaster and former NL MVP Keith Hernandez voiced his displeasure at watching the Phillies' defense. It's ironic that the Phillies' defense proved to be the main reason they won the game.

AZRanger @NYGNYM86NYR94 @MetsGiveMeAgita Keith Hernandez fired up the Phillies and jinxed the Mets the other day. Disgraceful @MetsGiveMeAgita Keith Hernandez fired up the Phillies and jinxed the Mets the other day. Disgraceful

A tough loss for the Mets, but they still have a chance at winning the series at home.

Luiii 🇩🇴 @BarrettsGoat @Mets Definitely a tough loss but we’ll be fine Phillies fans are making this game seem much more bigger than it was lmao @Mets Definitely a tough loss but we’ll be fine Phillies fans are making this game seem much more bigger than it was lmao

The team needs to forget about this game and focus on the next two this weekend.

Julz💎 @aboverizing2 @Mets fraudulent loss with garbage umps, throw this game away and take the series @Mets fraudulent loss with garbage umps, throw this game away and take the series

The Mets lost to the Phillies, arguably without their best two players on offense: Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper.

Depressedphillyfan @DanielWible2 can’t beat us anymore cause we’re actually good now. And without Harper or Schwarber uh @Mets Mets what happened uhcan’t beat us anymore cause we’re actually good now. And without Harper or Schwarber uh @Mets Mets what happened uh😹 can’t beat us anymore cause we’re actually good now. And without Harper or Schwarber uh

If Jacob deGrom or Max Scherzer pitch, the New York Mets need to find a way to win. However, you cannot expect them to win every time they pitch.

Overall, a tough loss for the New York Mets against their bitter rivals. The Mets and Phillies will face off again tomorrow with the first pitch scheduled for 7:10 PM EDT. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif