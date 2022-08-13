"No run support at all" "Keith Hernandez fired up the Phillies" - New York Mets fans displeased with team's lack of run support in loss to rival Phillies

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies opened up a crucial weekend series at Citi Field tonight. The game remained back and forth throughout and ultimately had to be decided in extra innings.
The New York Mets offense could not string together enough hits to scratch across a run, losing in the 10th inning 2-1. The Mets' record now sits at 73-40, holding a comfortable 6 game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.
"FINAL: #Mets 1 - Philadelphia 2" -@Mets
Max Scherzer performed excellently at the start for the Mets, going 7 innings and allowing just one earned run. The Mets pitching did their part, but the offense could not get anything going tonight. This comes after the Mets had scored at least five runs in their previous nine games.
The Mets had runners on first and third with one out in the ninth inning with Daniel Vogelbach at the plate. Vogelbach hit a fly ball to left field, and outfielder Matt Vierling delivered a strike to home plate to get Starling Marte at the plate. The Mets certainly had plenty of chances!
It seems that everything has been going right for the Mets, but they were bound to lose a close game eventually.
New York Mets lose despite Philidelphia missing key players
The Mets Twitter account took their time sending out a final score tweet. The Phillies and Mets rivalry can get heated.
Mets broadcaster and former NL MVP Keith Hernandez voiced his displeasure at watching the Phillies' defense. It's ironic that the Phillies' defense proved to be the main reason they won the game.
A tough loss for the Mets, but they still have a chance at winning the series at home.
The team needs to forget about this game and focus on the next two this weekend.
The Mets lost to the Phillies, arguably without their best two players on offense: Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper.
If Jacob deGrom or Max Scherzer pitch, the New York Mets need to find a way to win. However, you cannot expect them to win every time they pitch.
Overall, a tough loss for the New York Mets against their bitter rivals. The Mets and Phillies will face off again tomorrow with the first pitch scheduled for 7:10 PM EDT. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.