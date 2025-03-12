Nolan Arenado opens up on major adjustments he's making after underwhelming 2024 campaign

On Tuesday, Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals opened up on how he is looking to improve his game in the new season, after an underwhelming campaign in 2024.

Having won eight All-Star caps, five Silver Slugger awards and ten Gold Glove awards in his career, Arenado is one of the best players in his position, both defensively and offensively.

However, the 33-year-old finished the 2024 regular season with only sixteen home runs and 71 RBIs, with 157 total hits, a significant fall-off from the 30 home runs and 103 RBIs he managed in 2022.

Speaking to MLB Network Radio about some of the things he has been focusing in spring to hit the ground running in the 2025 season, Arenado said:

"I think, as I've gotten a little older, there's certain balls that, you know, that I have to, not cheat, but I have to field it a little differently, and I've noticed that. It's nice to have Masyn [Wynn] there, who moves really well. But, I got an ego, so I still think I can get to any ball that I got to when I was 22.

"So, I'm still going for everything and I'm not going to stop going for the ball until Masyn calls me off. But, he calls me off a lot because he can get to it too, so we have a good dynamic, but, like I said, I just want to be ready to go, I feel good, and I'm ready for everything."

Nolan Arenado is hitting better this spring, claims he's "seeing the ball better" than last year

Having struggled with the bat last season, the St. Louis Cardinals third basemen talked about how he felt he was in a much better place this spring when trying to bat, as compared to last.

"I think this year, I'm seeing the ball really well. I usually don't see the ball this well in spring. I'm still a little late, the timing's still a tad off, but you know, that just comes with it. But, I love the way I'm seeing the ball, last spring I had a really hard time picking up the ball, I was really hard in my front side, and I'm really trying to slow that down," Nolan Arenado said

"I feel like if I can just hit behind the ball more consistently, that's when I get back to myself, and that's really been a focus. It's kinda been a transition, trying to get it right, when guys are throwing 95-100, but I feel like I'm making progress," Arenado added

Heading into the new season, Cardinals fans will be hoping Nolan Arenado can get back to past levels of productivity and inspire his team to a postseason berth after missing out for the past two years.

