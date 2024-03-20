"Non-Dodgers fans are going to have a long, sad year" - MLB fans dejected after LA downs San Diego in comeback win

For seven full innings, MLB fans had hope that the Los Angeles Dodgers weren't going to be the incredibly dominant team they were predicted to be.

Not only did they trail, but their vaunted offense had produced one measly run. Things finally clicked for them in the eighth, when they pushed across four runs to snatch an Opening Day victory.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It was a solid effort for the San Diego Padres, who held a surprising lead for much of the way before things fell apart. Eventually, it was another example of how good the Dodgers will likely be. They didn't have their best game but still came back for a three-run win.

It suggests that it could be a long season for fans of other franchises. The Dodgers are World Series favorites and showed why on Wednesday. Fans around the world were elated or dejected, depending on which team they root for:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Dodgers fans are happy, while the Padres fans are not. Regular MLB fans are certainly worried that the Dodgers will be as advertised, which will make for a tough time for every other contender.

Dodgers snatch victory in Opening Day game

The Dodgers won their first game of the season.

While the rest of the league won't play meaningful games until Mar. 28, both the Dodgers and Padres got to start early. They put on a good show, with the Dodgers snatching a victory.

In the top of the eighth, they loaded the bases with no outs and tied it up on a sacrifice fly. Thanks to an unfortunate glove mishap, they plated the go-ahead run before Mookie Betts added on.

Shohei Ohtani added another RBI single, his first of presumably many with LA, to stretch the lead to three. The Dodgers didn't need anything else as their pitching held the rest of the way, and overall only surrendered two runs to San Diego.

It was an encouraging sign for the Dodgers. They were sluggish and unsucessful for seven innings but turned it on and got the win to start their year.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.