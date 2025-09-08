"Obsessed with her voice" - Bryce Harper's wife Kayla embraces her admiration for $4M-worth Canadian pop sensation

While Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper was in action against the Miami Marlins on the road over the weekend, his better half, Kayla, enjoyed a fun-filled evening back home.On Saturday, Kayla Harper headed to the Xfinity Mobile Arena to catch singer-songwriter Tate McRae in action, who made a stop at the city of brotherly love as part of her ongoing &quot;Miss Possessive Tour&quot;.She later shared a series of snaps and videos from the enjoyable evening.&quot;obsessed with her voice @tatemcrae&quot; Kayla Harper captioned one of her storiesScreenshots of Kayla Harper's Instagram stories via @kayy.harperNow boasting a $4 million net worth (per CelebrityNetWorth), Tate McRae first set out to pursue a dance career. Eventually, she also began to explore music by uploading her original songs. One of the songs, named &quot;One Day,&quot; went viral, amassing over 40 million views, giving Tate her first taste of success.She soon signed with RCA Records, an American record label owned by Sony Music, in 2019. Since then, her popularity has steadily increased, and she currently has over 50 million monthly listeners on Spotify.Bryce Harper's wife Kayla and children join the slugger at Citizen's Bank Park for Phillies Family DayWith the closing stretch of the regular season, baseball will undoubtedly be the priority for the Philadelphia Phillies players, and Bryce Harper is no different.Amidst the gruelling baseball schedule, however, Bryce Harper and his family were able to afford a special day at Citizens Bank Park in late August, as the Phillies celebrated Family Day.Kayla Harper shared a series of snaps from the event, featuring her three children: son Krew and daughters Brooklyn and Kamryn.&quot;Phamily Day 2025 ❤️ didn’t take nearly the amount of pictures I thought I did but thank you to the @phillies for the effort they always put into making this day special for us!&quot; Kayla Harper captioned her Instagram post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHarper and the Phillies have enjoyed a strong 2025 season and are on course for a second consecutive NL East title. Seen as major contenders to go all the way as October comes around, Bryce Harper will be hoping this is the year he is finally able to win the World Series title that has eluded him for so long.