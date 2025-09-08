  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Obsessed with her voice" - Bryce Harper's wife Kayla embraces her admiration for $4M-worth Canadian pop sensation

"Obsessed with her voice" - Bryce Harper's wife Kayla embraces her admiration for $4M-worth Canadian pop sensation

By Raghav Mehta
Published Sep 08, 2025 01:22 GMT
89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by MasterCard - Red Carpet - Source: Getty
89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by MasterCard - Red Carpet - Source: Getty

While Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper was in action against the Miami Marlins on the road over the weekend, his better half, Kayla, enjoyed a fun-filled evening back home.

Ad

On Saturday, Kayla Harper headed to the Xfinity Mobile Arena to catch singer-songwriter Tate McRae in action, who made a stop at the city of brotherly love as part of her ongoing "Miss Possessive Tour".

She later shared a series of snaps and videos from the enjoyable evening.

"obsessed with her voice @tatemcrae" Kayla Harper captioned one of her stories
Screenshots of Kayla Harper&#039;s Instagram stories via @kayy.harper
Screenshots of Kayla Harper's Instagram stories via @kayy.harper

Now boasting a $4 million net worth (per CelebrityNetWorth), Tate McRae first set out to pursue a dance career. Eventually, she also began to explore music by uploading her original songs. One of the songs, named "One Day," went viral, amassing over 40 million views, giving Tate her first taste of success.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She soon signed with RCA Records, an American record label owned by Sony Music, in 2019. Since then, her popularity has steadily increased, and she currently has over 50 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Bryce Harper's wife Kayla and children join the slugger at Citizen's Bank Park for Phillies Family Day

With the closing stretch of the regular season, baseball will undoubtedly be the priority for the Philadelphia Phillies players, and Bryce Harper is no different.

Ad

Amidst the gruelling baseball schedule, however, Bryce Harper and his family were able to afford a special day at Citizens Bank Park in late August, as the Phillies celebrated Family Day.

Kayla Harper shared a series of snaps from the event, featuring her three children: son Krew and daughters Brooklyn and Kamryn.

"Phamily Day 2025 ❤️ didn’t take nearly the amount of pictures I thought I did but thank you to the @phillies for the effort they always put into making this day special for us!" Kayla Harper captioned her Instagram post
Ad

Harper and the Phillies have enjoyed a strong 2025 season and are on course for a second consecutive NL East title. Seen as major contenders to go all the way as October comes around, Bryce Harper will be hoping this is the year he is finally able to win the World Series title that has eluded him for so long.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications