Olivia Dunne drops 1-word reaction to boyfriend Paul Skenes' powerful LSU gymnastics voiceover

Olivia Dunne shared her thoughts about boyfriend Paul Skenes' voiceover for the LSU gymnastics team. A proud alum of LSU, Skenes, along Orioles outfielder Dylan Crews lent their voices for the recording to hype up one of the top gymnastics programs in the country.

LSU is atop the national rankings and won the 2025 Penn State Regional, giving it a ticket to compete and defend its title at the national championship tournament at Forth Worth, Texas. The Tigers posted a score of 198.050 against their closest competitors, Michigan State Spartans, who came within an arm's reach after scoring 198.000.

Olivia Dunne had a brief but remarkable comment about the hype video voiced over by Skenes (lsugym/Instagram)

"Iconic," said Dunne.

The Tigers, who are spearheaded by Aleah Finnegan, Haleigh Bryant and Kailin Cho, face off against the Spartans, Utah Red Rocks and the UCLA Bruins in the semi-final of the national tournament on April 17. It should be noted that this year is Dunne's last year of eligibility in the NCAA.

Paul Skenes makes history on Opening Day

With all the noise reverberating during the MLB Opening Day, Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes had a groundbreaking feat of his own. The young fireballer became the fastest #1 overall pick to make his first Opening Day start.

Paul Skenes, who was selected as the top pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, took less than two years to make his Opening Day start.

In the process, he unseated former World Series champion winning pitchers Mike Moore and Stephen Strasburg, taken first in the 1981 and 2009 drafts, respectively, who took three years for their first Opening Day starts.

The 22-year-old Skenes recorded seven strikeouts, giving up two runs on three base hits and two walks in 5 and 1/2 innings pitches. However, the Pirates fell to the Miami Marlins 5-4 in Skenes' history-making appearance.

The reigning NL Rookie of the Year has a career record of 11-3 across 23 starts, with a 1.96 ERA and 170 strikeouts across 133 innings pitched.

