Olivia Dunne sends 4-word sarcastic reply to haters of her ballpark appearance

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes's girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is quite an accomplished athlete herself, currently in her fifth and final year of competing as an artistic gymnast for the LSU Tigers.
Alongside keeping up with her athletics, Dunne is also a social media sensation and model, boasting over 5 million followers on Instagram. She also has experience working with massive brands such as Vuori, American Eagle and Forever 21.
Despite her various commitments, Dunne often takes time out of her schedule to head to the ballpark to see her boyfriend take the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates. As Skenes faced the 2024 World Champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, on the road on Friday, Dunne was once again in attendance at Dodger Stadium, cheering her boyfriend on.
Soon after the series came to an end on Sunday night, Dunne posted a series of snaps from the trip to LA.
"7th inning stretch!" she captioned her Instagram post
Though many fans dropped positive reactions to the post, there were a few negative comments as well. One such commenter called out Dunne for spending too much time 'making goofy facial expressions' instead of just enjoying the action on the field.
In response, Dunne clapped back with a sarcastic reply.
"brb gonna cry now" she wrote.
The action on the field was probably very enjoyable for Dunne as Paul Skenes enjoyed arguably the best outing of his season so far. Pitching 6.1 innings, the ace struck out nine. He allowed only five hits and zero earned runs, helping his team to an important 3-0 win.
Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne turn heads together for GQ magazine
As a result of their athletic talents, both Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne are huge fan-favorites, and are the perfect power couple when together. The pair exuded exactly that energy in a recent photoshoot for lifestyle magazine GQ.
Some of the images from the shoot were later posted to Instagram by Olivia Dunne.
"played dress up with @gq @gqsports 😎" the post was captioned
As both Skenes and Dunne look to help the Pittsburgh Pirates and the LSU Tigers to success respectively, they continue to dazzle fans with their chemistry as a couple.