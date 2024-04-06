"Only took him like 9 months" - MLB fans ridicule Anthony Rendon as maligned Angels slugger breaks hitless streak

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon has been under the scrutiny of fans after regularly missing out on games since signing a seven-year $245 million deal in December 2019.

Against the Boston Red Sox at the Angel Stadium, Rendon got an infield hit against Josh Winckowski in the bottom of the sixth inning. Following the hit, the crowd went wild, owing to their frustration with Rendon's commitment issues over the last few years.

Talkin' Baseball uploaded the video on X, where fans vented their frustration in hilarious ways.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Only took him like 9 months 🤦‍♂️😂," one fan mocked.

"Rendón: I’m done for the night Coach 🥱," one fan find it comical.

"holy shit even his hit was pathetic LMFAO," one fan said.

Some fans also took a dig at Anthony Rendon for the way he has represented himself over the last few years.

"This guy single handedly made himself look like a joke, and no one even provoked him😭😭," one fan remarked.

"Dude just wanted to go home after that," another wrote.

"Mr “I’m just here to be paid” not to help my team win," one fan used his words against him.

Anthony Rendon seems onboard when asked to lead off; hitting is not that great

Apart from Wednesday's game in Miami, where Luis Rengifo hit the leadoff spot, new manager Ron Washington has reserved the spot for Anthony Rendon.

The third baseman hasn't quite delivered, as he has gone 0-19 in the first five games, hitting leadoff. Earlier, Washington said that he could pivot on the idea if it doesn't work.

“This game is all about adjustments. … If it works out, it works out,” he said. “If not, then we can change it up again.”

After finding a new hitting spot, where Rendon has only played 35 major league games before, the infielder was on board with the idea.

“I love it,” Rendon said. “I’m up for anything. I trust Wash. I trust this whole staff and anything that puts us in the best position to win. I’m all for it. I think we all are on the same page, all of our guys up and down the order.”

Previously, Rendon's commitment issues came to the forefront when he said, "Baseball is not the top priority," six weeks ago.

Anthony Rendon will need to have a better year to change his negative narrative prevalent among fans.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.