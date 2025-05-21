Padres vs Blue Jays: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 21, 2025

On Wednesday, the San Diego Padres take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre in the second game of a three-game series.
Currently third in an extremely competitive NL West division, San Diego aims to come out of their recent slump, losing their last four consecutive games. The Blue Jays, on the other hand, third in the AL East, will be hoping to clinch the series with a win on Wednesday, having lost their last series against the Detroit Tigers.
Here, we take a look at the odds for the fixture and how the action might play out on the field.
Padres vs Blue Jays prediction:
Taking the mound for San Diego is righty Randy Vasquez. So far this season, Vasquez has a 3-3 record, along with a 3.45 ERA and 23 total strikeouts. In his last outing, which came against the Los Angeles Angels on May 14, Vazquez looked sharp, giving up a single earned run and striking out five in six innings.
At the plate, Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill are enjoying solid seasons for the Friars.
For the Blue Jays, veteran Kevin Gausman takes the mound. In terms of stats, Guasman has fared slightly worse than his opposite number so far this season, with a 3-4 record, 4.59 ERA, and 46 total strikeouts.
In his most recent outing, against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 15, Gausman gave up six earned runs in 5.2 innings pitched.
In terms of batting, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is almost always front and center of the action, supported by the likes of Bo Bichette and George Springer.
Looking at the pitchers taking the mound for either side, this has the makings of a high-scoring fixture, with San Diego ultimately overpowering their hosts.
Prediction: San Diego Padres 6, Toronto Blue Jays 4
Odds:
Money Line: San Diego Padres +138, Toronto Blue Jays -164
Run Line: San Diego Padres +1.5 (-147), Toronto Blue Jays -1.5 (+111)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-128), Under 8.5 (-103)
Injury report:
San Diego injuries:
Mason McCoy (IF): 10 Day IL (Finger)
Logan Gillaspie (RHP): 15 Day IL (Oblique )
Yu Darvish (RHP): 15 Day IL (Elbow)
Jhony Brito (RHP): 60 Day IL (Forearm)
Bryan Hoeing (RHP): 60 Day IL (Shoulder)
Matt Waldron (RHP): 60 Day IL (Oblique)
Joe Musgrove (RHP): 60 Day IL (Elbow)
Blue Jays injuries:
Andrés Giménez (2B): 10 Day IL (Quadricep)
Nick Sandlin (RHP): 15 Day IL (Back)
Ryan Burr (RHP): 60 Day IL (Shoulder)
Erik Swanson (RHP): 60 Day IL (Hand)
Max Scherzer (RHP): 60 Day IL (Thumb)
Alek Manoah (RHP): 60 Day IL (Elbow)
Angel Bastardo (RHP): 60 Day IL (Elbow)
Expert's picks:
Despite the hosts registering a dominant victory in game one, San Diego should level the series at one apiece and break their four-game losing streak.
Money Line: San Diego Padres +138
Run Line: San Diego +1.5 (-147)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-128)