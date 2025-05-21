Padres vs Blue Jays: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 21, 2025

On Wednesday, the San Diego Padres take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre in the second game of a three-game series.

Ad

Currently third in an extremely competitive NL West division, San Diego aims to come out of their recent slump, losing their last four consecutive games. The Blue Jays, on the other hand, third in the AL East, will be hoping to clinch the series with a win on Wednesday, having lost their last series against the Detroit Tigers.

Here, we take a look at the odds for the fixture and how the action might play out on the field.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Padres vs Blue Jays prediction:

Taking the mound for San Diego is righty Randy Vasquez. So far this season, Vasquez has a 3-3 record, along with a 3.45 ERA and 23 total strikeouts. In his last outing, which came against the Los Angeles Angels on May 14, Vazquez looked sharp, giving up a single earned run and striking out five in six innings.

Los Angeles Angels v San Diego Padres - Source: Getty

At the plate, Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill are enjoying solid seasons for the Friars.

Ad

For the Blue Jays, veteran Kevin Gausman takes the mound. In terms of stats, Guasman has fared slightly worse than his opposite number so far this season, with a 3-4 record, 4.59 ERA, and 46 total strikeouts.

In his most recent outing, against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 15, Gausman gave up six earned runs in 5.2 innings pitched.

In terms of batting, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is almost always front and center of the action, supported by the likes of Bo Bichette and George Springer.

Ad

Looking at the pitchers taking the mound for either side, this has the makings of a high-scoring fixture, with San Diego ultimately overpowering their hosts.

Prediction: San Diego Padres 6, Toronto Blue Jays 4

Odds:

Money Line: San Diego Padres +138, Toronto Blue Jays -164

Run Line: San Diego Padres +1.5 (-147), Toronto Blue Jays -1.5 (+111)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-128), Under 8.5 (-103)

Injury report:

San Diego injuries:

Ad

Mason McCoy (IF): 10 Day IL (Finger)

Logan Gillaspie (RHP): 15 Day IL (Oblique )

Yu Darvish (RHP): 15 Day IL (Elbow)

Jhony Brito (RHP): 60 Day IL (Forearm)

Bryan Hoeing (RHP): 60 Day IL (Shoulder)

Matt Waldron (RHP): 60 Day IL (Oblique)

Joe Musgrove (RHP): 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Blue Jays injuries:

Andrés Giménez (2B): 10 Day IL (Quadricep)

Nick Sandlin (RHP): 15 Day IL (Back)

Ryan Burr (RHP): 60 Day IL (Shoulder)

Erik Swanson (RHP): 60 Day IL (Hand)

Ad

Max Scherzer (RHP): 60 Day IL (Thumb)

Alek Manoah (RHP): 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Angel Bastardo (RHP): 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Expert's picks:

Despite the hosts registering a dominant victory in game one, San Diego should level the series at one apiece and break their four-game losing streak.

Money Line: San Diego Padres +138

Run Line: San Diego +1.5 (-147)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-128)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More