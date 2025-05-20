Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops 1-word reaction to Ilona Maher's SI photoshoot in leopard-printed swimwear

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, has become the center of attention in the last month. After finishing her college career with the LSU Tigers after five years, Dunne has gotten busy with her NIL deal with Sports Illustrated, which promoted her to become one of the four cover models for this year's Swimsuit Issue alongside Jordan Chiles, Lauren Chen and Salma Hayek Pinault.
However, Dunne is allowing fellow SI models to shine through with her activity on the internet. On Sunday, she reacted to rugby star Ilona Maher's shoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine.
In the snapshot, Maher is rocking a bold leopard-printed bikini in the crystal-clear waters of Bermuda.
"Me to my mom: tell dad to stay off Instagram today," she wrote.
Dunne reacted to the cover photo in the comments section.
"Unreal," she wrote.
In her caption, Maher also credited famed photographer Ben Watts and SI Editor-in-Chief MJ Day. She also gave credit to the entire hair and makeup team.
Olivia Dunne would love to do a SI photoshoot with her beau, Paul Skenes
While Paul Skenes' primary goal is to become the best MLB pitcher, Olivia Dunne will do her best to make him a model every now and then.
She liked the prospect of doing a photoshoot for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue with Skenes during her appearance on the red carpet of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit edition.
"Maybe he would say yes. It would need a lot of convincing but I think I could give him a few tips," Dunne said.
Dunne had previously convinced the reigning NL Rookie of the Year for a photoshoot with another magazine, GQ. Something similar down the line for the legendary magazine is not completely out of the question.
Meanwhile, Paul Skenes continues to perform in his second year in the majors. After his latest start against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Pittsburgh Pirates ace improved his ERA to 2.44. He has made 10 starts this season so far and has a 3-5 record.