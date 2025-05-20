Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops 1-word reaction to Ilona Maher's SI photoshoot in leopard-printed swimwear

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, has become the center of attention in the last month. After finishing her college career with the LSU Tigers after five years, Dunne has gotten busy with her NIL deal with Sports Illustrated, which promoted her to become one of the four cover models for this year's Swimsuit Issue alongside Jordan Chiles, Lauren Chen and Salma Hayek Pinault.

Ad

However, Dunne is allowing fellow SI models to shine through with her activity on the internet. On Sunday, she reacted to rugby star Ilona Maher's shoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine.

In the snapshot, Maher is rocking a bold leopard-printed bikini in the crystal-clear waters of Bermuda.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Me to my mom: tell dad to stay off Instagram today," she wrote.

Ad

Trending

Dunne reacted to the cover photo in the comments section.

"Unreal," she wrote.

Dunne's comment via @ilonamaher

In her caption, Maher also credited famed photographer Ben Watts and SI Editor-in-Chief MJ Day. She also gave credit to the entire hair and makeup team.

Ad

Olivia Dunne would love to do a SI photoshoot with her beau, Paul Skenes

While Paul Skenes' primary goal is to become the best MLB pitcher, Olivia Dunne will do her best to make him a model every now and then.

She liked the prospect of doing a photoshoot for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue with Skenes during her appearance on the red carpet of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit edition.

Ad

"Maybe he would say yes. It would need a lot of convincing but I think I could give him a few tips," Dunne said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dunne had previously convinced the reigning NL Rookie of the Year for a photoshoot with another magazine, GQ. Something similar down the line for the legendary magazine is not completely out of the question.

Meanwhile, Paul Skenes continues to perform in his second year in the majors. After his latest start against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Pittsburgh Pirates ace improved his ERA to 2.44. He has made 10 starts this season so far and has a 3-5 record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More