Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne fires back at critics while defending LSU’s SEC title

It's postseason in college gymnastics and Paul Skenes' girlfriend and LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne has shown that she will not be taking slack at a time when emotions often run high among fanbases.

On Saturday, LSU defended its SEC title in a thrilling performance at the Legacy Arena at The BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama. The No. 2 LSU faced off against Georgia (195.950), Auburn (195.950), Oklahoma (197.925) and Florida (197.825). They emerged victorious with an impressive score of 198.200, a program high in the SEC championship.

One day later, Dunne uploaded a social media story celebrating their SEC triumph. Even though Dunne didn't partake in the meet due to a season-ending knee injury, she was all joy and support after the Tigers clinched the title.

The comments section had some rival fans dismissing Dunne and the LSU gymnastics team for their win. One user said:

"Nobody... and I mean sincerely mean nobody... cares."

Dunne wasn't about to let the supposed Georgia fan downplay their achievement as she fired back, saying:

"Well, you’re a Georgia fan so that explains it."

Dunne's response to a fan on her TikTok post.

Will Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne be available for Pirates Opening Day game?

After winning the SEC Championship over the weekend, the Tigers are next scheduled to play in the NCAA Regionals from Apr. 2- Apr. 6. While Dunne is out of the season, she's expected to travel with the team and continue to support them from the sidelines.

Even though she'll be hitting the road with her fellow Lady Tigers, she will still have enough time to make it back in time after attending the Pittsburgh Pirates Opening Day game against the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park on Thursday.

Her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, is named the starter for the game. Like most of his starts last year, Dunne has made sure to be in support whenever she can. So. she'll be expected to be present unless something more important takes priority.

The couple have been dating for two years now after they first met on the LSU campus. Before being drafted first overall two years ago, Paul Skenes led the Tigers to a College World Series triumph.

