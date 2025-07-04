Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne gets on sister Julz's nerves with hilarious reaction to her time at Warwick Drive-In Theater

Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, got into some playful banter with her sister, Julz, on social media on Friday.
Julz and her partner, Hayden Sample, went to the popular Warwick Drive-In Theater to enjoy an evening out on Thursday. Hayden shared a series of snaps from their night out on Instagram.
"In no rush 🍿🎥" Sample captioned her post
In the comments of the post, Olivia Dunne decided to add a rainbow flag, a heart and a sparkle emoji.
"🏎️❤️🏳️🌈✨" Olivia Dunne commented
Shortly after, Julz Dunne responded to her sister's leg-pulling, joking that she was going to report her comment.
Julz, who is a year older than Olivia, also attended Lousiana State University along with her sibling. Just like her sister, Julz also enjoys sports a lot, playing softball regularly in high school. However, she did not end up pursuing the sport at a collegiate level.
It appears Julz's talents are more academically inclined.
Julz Dunne and Hayden Sample went to Omaha to celebrate LSU's College World Series win with Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes
One of the finest collegiate baseball teams in the country, the LSU Tigers, proved their credentials yet again in June as they won their eighth College World Series title at the Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.
Cheering their university on, two of LSU's finest former athletes, Paul Skenes, who played a key role in LSU's last National Championship triumph in 2023, and star gymnast Olivia Dunne, made the trip to Nebraska to celebrate the big win.
Dunne later shared a series of snaps from the trip to Instagram, some of which featured Paul Skenes.
"business in the back… party in the front 🐯" Dunne captioned her Instagram post
Olivia's sister, Julz, who also went to college in Baton Rouge, makes an appearance in a few images alongside Sample.