Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne gets on sister Julz's nerves with hilarious reaction to her time at Warwick Drive-In Theater

Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, got into some playful banter with her sister, Julz, on social media on Friday.

Ad

Julz and her partner, Hayden Sample, went to the popular Warwick Drive-In Theater to enjoy an evening out on Thursday. Hayden shared a series of snaps from their night out on Instagram.

"In no rush 🍿🎥" Sample captioned her post

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

In the comments of the post, Olivia Dunne decided to add a rainbow flag, a heart and a sparkle emoji.

"🏎️❤️🏳️‍🌈✨" Olivia Dunne commented

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's comment on Hayden Sample's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@hayden_sample)

Shortly after, Julz Dunne responded to her sister's leg-pulling, joking that she was going to report her comment.

Ad

Julz, who is a year older than Olivia, also attended Lousiana State University along with her sibling. Just like her sister, Julz also enjoys sports a lot, playing softball regularly in high school. However, she did not end up pursuing the sport at a collegiate level.

It appears Julz's talents are more academically inclined.

Julz Dunne and Hayden Sample went to Omaha to celebrate LSU's College World Series win with Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes

One of the finest collegiate baseball teams in the country, the LSU Tigers, proved their credentials yet again in June as they won their eighth College World Series title at the Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

Ad

Cheering their university on, two of LSU's finest former athletes, Paul Skenes, who played a key role in LSU's last National Championship triumph in 2023, and star gymnast Olivia Dunne, made the trip to Nebraska to celebrate the big win.

Dunne later shared a series of snaps from the trip to Instagram, some of which featured Paul Skenes.

"business in the back… party in the front 🐯" Dunne captioned her Instagram post

Ad

Olivia's sister, Julz, who also went to college in Baton Rouge, makes an appearance in a few images alongside Sample.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More