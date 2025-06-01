Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne makes Miami crowd go wild with gymnastic split at SI Swimsuit Swim Week Runway Show

  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Modified Jun 01, 2025 05:32 GMT
MLB: All Star Game-National League at American League - Source: Imagn
While Olivia Dunne might be done with gymnastics, the gymnast in her continues to flourish. Paul Skenes' girlfriend finished her five-year college gymnastics career with the LSU Tigers in April.

She has decided not to take up gymnastics professionally further. Instead, she is now spending time fulfilling her commitments to several brands, and one of them is Sports Illustrated.

After being announced as the cover model of the legendary magazine's 2025 Swimsuit issue, Dunne is traveling the country promoting the edition. Her latest stint brought her to South Beach, Miami, where she walked the ramp.

The 22-year-old made her runway debut at the SI Swimsuit’s Runway Show at Swim Week held poolside at a Miami resort. Dunne wore a custom-cut black-and-white polka dot swimsuit adorned with bold red accents. She made the crowds go wild with her flawless gymnastics split at the end of her catwalk.

Check at 25:37:

youtube-cover
Dunne teased her appearance earlier via Instagram Stories, writing from Miami:

“@si_swimsuit runway debut TN! 👀🦩”
Dunne&#039;s Instagram story
Later that evening, under the golden hues of a Florida sunset, Dunne delivered.

Olivia Dunne celebrates Paul Skenes' 23rd birthday with sweet post

On Thursday, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes turned 23 years old. The Fullerton, California, native has come a long way, both in his personal and professional life. He is one of the best pitchers in the game and has been dating Dunne for two years after first meeting her on the LSU campus.

Dunne posted photos from Skenes' birthday. This includes their lively lunch, a day off together in San Diego and some of their past candid moments.

"Happy birthday little baby @paulskenes 🤍🎂" she wrote.
While Dunne is making good on her commitments, Skenes has been focusing on his MLB career, working through the rigors this season with the Pirates.

Despite their busy schedules, Skenes and Dunne continue to make time for each other. Dunne has been to several MLB games at PNC Park where Skenes started.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

