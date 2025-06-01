Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne makes Miami crowd go wild with gymnastic split at SI Swimsuit Swim Week Runway Show

While Olivia Dunne might be done with gymnastics, the gymnast in her continues to flourish. Paul Skenes' girlfriend finished her five-year college gymnastics career with the LSU Tigers in April.
She has decided not to take up gymnastics professionally further. Instead, she is now spending time fulfilling her commitments to several brands, and one of them is Sports Illustrated.
After being announced as the cover model of the legendary magazine's 2025 Swimsuit issue, Dunne is traveling the country promoting the edition. Her latest stint brought her to South Beach, Miami, where she walked the ramp.
The 22-year-old made her runway debut at the SI Swimsuit’s Runway Show at Swim Week held poolside at a Miami resort. Dunne wore a custom-cut black-and-white polka dot swimsuit adorned with bold red accents. She made the crowds go wild with her flawless gymnastics split at the end of her catwalk.
Dunne teased her appearance earlier via Instagram Stories, writing from Miami:
“@si_swimsuit runway debut TN! 👀🦩”
Later that evening, under the golden hues of a Florida sunset, Dunne delivered.
Olivia Dunne celebrates Paul Skenes' 23rd birthday with sweet post
On Thursday, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes turned 23 years old. The Fullerton, California, native has come a long way, both in his personal and professional life. He is one of the best pitchers in the game and has been dating Dunne for two years after first meeting her on the LSU campus.
Dunne posted photos from Skenes' birthday. This includes their lively lunch, a day off together in San Diego and some of their past candid moments.
"Happy birthday little baby @paulskenes 🤍🎂" she wrote.
While Dunne is making good on her commitments, Skenes has been focusing on his MLB career, working through the rigors this season with the Pirates.
Despite their busy schedules, Skenes and Dunne continue to make time for each other. Dunne has been to several MLB games at PNC Park where Skenes started.