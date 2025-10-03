Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne playfully warns the Statue of Liberty during her dream date with Pirates ace

Having won the NL Rookie of the Year award after a fantastic debut season in 2024, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes has taken his game up another notch in 2025. The 23-year-old finished the recently concluded regular season with a 10-10 record, along with a superb 1.97 ERA and 217 total strikeouts. Despite Skenes' best efforts, however, the Pirates endured yet another disappointing season, finishing bottom of the NL Central with a 71-91 record, missing out on the playoffs for the tenth year in a row. With no postseason action to sink his teeth into, it appears Paul Skenes is making the most of the extra downtime on his hands. On Thursday, Skenes treated his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, to a &quot;dream date&quot; in Upper New York Bay, with the majestic Statue of Liberty and New York skyline visible in the background. Olivia Dunne later took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from the romantic afternoon to her story, playfully warning Lady Liberty herself in one of her uploads. &quot;hey lady stop staring at him 🙄&quot; Olivia Dunne captioned one of her Instagram storiesScreenshot of Olivia Dunne's Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)Per sources, Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne first crossed paths during their time at LSU, where Skenes played for the baseball team, while Dunne featured for the women's gymnastics team.Having reportedly been introduced to each other by mutual friends, the pair quickly hit it off, bonding over their shared love for sports, and have been together ever since. Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, celebrated her 23rd birthday on WednesdayAlong with her athletic talents, Olivia Dunne is also a model and social media influencer by trade. Boasting over 5 million followers on Instagram and over 8 million on TikTok, Dunne often posts about her daily life and work projects. As she celebrated her 23rd birthday on Wednesday, October 1, images of the celebrations naturally made it to her socials.&quot;a tini bit older🍸🎂&quot; Olivia Dunne posted to Instagram View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs she ushered in her 'Jordan Year', hundreds of fans left comments to wish her the best.