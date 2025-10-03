  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne playfully warns the Statue of Liberty during her dream date with Pirates ace

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne playfully warns the Statue of Liberty during her dream date with Pirates ace

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 03, 2025 01:48 GMT
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet - Source: Getty
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet - Source: Getty

Having won the NL Rookie of the Year award after a fantastic debut season in 2024, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes has taken his game up another notch in 2025. The 23-year-old finished the recently concluded regular season with a 10-10 record, along with a superb 1.97 ERA and 217 total strikeouts.

Ad

Despite Skenes' best efforts, however, the Pirates endured yet another disappointing season, finishing bottom of the NL Central with a 71-91 record, missing out on the playoffs for the tenth year in a row.

With no postseason action to sink his teeth into, it appears Paul Skenes is making the most of the extra downtime on his hands.

On Thursday, Skenes treated his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, to a "dream date" in Upper New York Bay, with the majestic Statue of Liberty and New York skyline visible in the background.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Olivia Dunne later took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from the romantic afternoon to her story, playfully warning Lady Liberty herself in one of her uploads.

"hey lady stop staring at him 🙄" Olivia Dunne captioned one of her Instagram stories
Screenshot of Olivia Dunne&#039;s Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)
Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)

Per sources, Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne first crossed paths during their time at LSU, where Skenes played for the baseball team, while Dunne featured for the women's gymnastics team.

Ad

Having reportedly been introduced to each other by mutual friends, the pair quickly hit it off, bonding over their shared love for sports, and have been together ever since.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, celebrated her 23rd birthday on Wednesday

Along with her athletic talents, Olivia Dunne is also a model and social media influencer by trade. Boasting over 5 million followers on Instagram and over 8 million on TikTok, Dunne often posts about her daily life and work projects.

Ad

As she celebrated her 23rd birthday on Wednesday, October 1, images of the celebrations naturally made it to her socials.

"a tini bit older🍸🎂" Olivia Dunne posted to Instagram

As she ushered in her 'Jordan Year', hundreds of fans left comments to wish her the best.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raghav Mehta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications